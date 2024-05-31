Past Crimes Against Charles Leclerc Resurface as Esteban Ocon Shoulders Blame for Monaco Crash

Esteban Ocon recently found himself at the center of controversy following a dramatic crash with his Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly during the Monaco Grand Prix. The incident occurred shortly after the race began when Ocon attempted to overtake Gasly, resulting in a collision that launched the former’s car into the air and ended his race prematurely.

After the race, Ocon took to social media to address the incident and apologized to his team. However, this isn’t the first time Ocon’s actions on the track have drawn criticism. A video from the Miami Grand Prix earlier this season has resurfaced on social media, showing another incident involving Ocon. But this time it was with Charles Leclerc.

In the pit lane, the Frenchman made contact with Leclerc‘s Ferrari despite being instructed by his mechanics to wait. The video, originally received by @experiences.xo, was recently shared by Formula 1 fan account, @f1gossipofficial, on Instagram, showing the moment of contact, which left Leclerc fuming.

Leclerc, frustrated by the incident, vented his anger over the team radio, saying, “The Guy Was Completely Sleeping. I don’t know who that was but…even the mechanics were telling him to stop I think“.

Despite his reputation for being reckless at times, the Alpine driver has steered clear of any major consequences so far. But how long can he keep escaping the same because of his actions?

Alpine’s boss has warned Esteban Ocon following the Monaco GP

Ocon’s reputation for being an ambitious driver is not new. His early days in Formula 1 with Force India were marked by multiple incidents with his then-teammate Sergio Perez. This pattern continued with almost every teammate Ocon has had, including his time with Fernando Alonso at Alpine.

There were quite a few occasions when Ocon’s aggressive defense against the Spanish driver nearly resulted in collisions. Hence, the recent crash with Gasly has only intensified the scrutiny on Ocon.

Alpine Team Principal Bruno Famin expressed his disappointment with Ocon’s actions, suggesting there would be consequences. Famin told French broadcaster CANAL+,

“It’s sad, this kind of incident. It’s exactly what we didn’t want to see. And there will be the appropriate consequences. It was a clear instruction from the team on what to do, what we were supposed to do, and this wasn’t respected.”

Alpine’s Bruno Famin is less than impressed with Esteban Ocon following his race-ending collision with Pierre Gasly, saying “we will draw consequences” Is Ocon’s Alpine career in danger of being over? #F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/7kdVF3D1rL — Autosport (@autosport) May 26, 2024

Ocon’s history of clashes with teammates, including the recent incidents with Gasly and Leclerc, has painted him as a potentially dangerous and unpredictable driver. With Famin’s stern warning, Ocon’s future with Alpine and possibly in Formula 1 remains uncertain.