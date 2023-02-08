Fernando Alonso sought $13.3 Million Safeguard For His Signature Asset

May 28, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; IndyCar Series driver Fernando Alonso prior to the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If you ask Formula 1 driver which body part is most important to them, you can expect an array of answers ranging from the brain, hands and legs. But for Fernando Alonso, nothing could be more valuable than his thumbs.

In 2010, Fernando Alonso signed a bizarre new Insurance deal with sponsors Santander Bank. And the Spaniard insured both his thumbs for a whopping $13.3 Million.

No doubt, thumbs are probably the most important fingers. And that drivers need both their thumbs to hold the steering wheel firmly, or signal ‘All’s good!’ But Alonso’s thumbs are some other deal.

But considering some of his wild crashes like in the 2015 Winter testing or the 2016 Australian GP, it was probably a wise choice to safeguard his most valuable asset.

Fernando Alonso insures his Thumbs with Santander Bank

Fernando Alonso has been closely linked with the Spanish Multinational bank Santander. The Bank signed a deal with McLaren ahead of his move in 2007.

And following Alonso’s move to Ferrari in 2010, Santander signed a 5-year Sponsorship deal with the team. And to repay their courtesy, Alonso was roped in for an awareness campaign for Santander’s for accident and life insurance services.

We have got @alo_oficial on track in the #8 #TS050 HYBRID for his first #LeMans24 laps of the week. 🇪🇸 You may have heard of our new driver before, but just in case you haven’t then here are his key career stats to date. 😉#Toyota #TS050 #PushingTheLimitsForBetter pic.twitter.com/PjYpDO9J2w — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WEC (@TGR_WEC) June 13, 2018

As a part of the deal, Santander insured both thumbs of the Former World Champion’s thumbs for $13.3 Million ahead of the 2010 Spanish GP.

The bank shared a statement, “Alonso’s thumbs are a symbol, as well as being essential for driving a Formula One car, in that they make a sign of victory and show that everything is under control and well protected,”

Alonso wants a fresh start with Aston Martin

With his last race win being the 2013 Spanish GP, Fernando Alonso has spent a decade out of F1’s winning circle. Being the oldest driver in the F1 grid he has 32 wins, 98 podiums and 358 race start to his name.

Beyond his 2 World Championship wins in 2005 and 2006, Alonso came close to winning another one in 2010 and 2012. The Spaniard moved to McLaren, Renault, Ferrari, McLaren again and Alpine, but it seems like his best days are past him.

Welcome, @alo_oficial. 🤝 2023 starts here. pic.twitter.com/1ajM3tGE5J — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 1, 2023

However the 41-year-old is hoping for a Fresh start with Aston Martin in 2023. Alonso joined the British team on a multi-year contract after being impressed with their project.

Alonso’s experience and expertise in winning will be a boost to the team if they wish to be Championship contenders at some point. But that’s an ambitious dream as of now. While the Spaniard still feels he can fight for wins, he won’t be hesitant to retire from the sport if things don’t work out.

