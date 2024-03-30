Can Sergio Perez Focus on Being the Second Best on the Grid to Impress Red Bull Bosses? F1 Expert Answers

The life of Sergio Perez as an F1 driver hasn’t been one filled with bliss of late. Despite driving the same machinery as Max Verstappen, Perez has largely been unable to reciprocate the Dutchman’s performances. As things stand, it is clear that Perez won’t be able to fight to lead the grid. Addressing the same, F1 expert and former team strategist Bernie Collins recently spoke about whether the Mexican driver is looking to shift focus.

Advertisement

Appearing as a guest on the podcast ‘The Fast and The Curious,’ Collins revealed she interviewed Perez in the Netherlands a year ago. There, she asked him if he had to shift focus to just finishing second consistently, what would his reaction be?

“He really didn’t seem to take that on board so much.”, said Collins.

Advertisement

The host then said that he wondered whether Perez would do something similar to what David Coulthard did. He wondered if Perez would enjoy his time at Red Bull, and once their association ended, Perez would hang up his gloves. However, Collins clarified Perez was not cut from the same cloth. He wants to prove his worth to his bosses and continue being a part of F1.

It is no doubt that Perez is a tough guy to shake up. He currently stands as the longest-serving teammate to Verstappen, despite the growing pressure. Even after the struggles of last season, Perez stands firm in his Red Bull shoes. He continues to work hard to impress his Red Bull bosses enough to retain his seat within the team.

Sergio Perez already secured for 2025?

Replacement threats have been looming over Perez for a long time, but it might be time for all such talks to die down. F1 journalist Peter Windsor recently claimed that he heard from “reliable sources” that Perez and Red Bull have signed a contract extension. However, the update remains a rumor, with no official statement making headlines.

Windsor also questioned the timing of the deal, wondering over the decision to rush the deal. He cited the example of Lando Norris already signing a new deal with McLaren, which makes the Perez deal look haphazard.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, with Carlos Sainz putting in impressive drives, reports emerged of Red Bull looking to sign the Spaniard. Helmut Marko was also appreciative of Sainz’s performances. However, it doesn’t translate to him looking to replace Perez with Sainz.

The 34-year-old has also had a good start to the season and has shown a lot of promise. Hence, Marko claimed that if Perez can continue to improve, there is no need for Red Bull to look for alternatives.