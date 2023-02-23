$200 Million Worth Max Verstappen Forced to Pay Heavy Price of F1 Success

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands talks about the passing of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz (not pictured) after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Success comes at a cost, especially for Max Verstappen. For the second time in a row, the champagne showers were his as he won the F1 championship in 2023. This means a bonus from Red Bull, more sponsorships, and much more. However, despite having it all, Verstappen will soon have to empty his wallet to the FIA.

At the end of the season, the FIA sends over a rather heavy bill around the paddock as various drivers and teams are forced to pay up according to the points collected over the season. Thus, as Verstappen lifted the championship trophy, the boon of the larger amount falls on his head. The system works as follows- every driver is to pay a base fee of $11,145 which is mandatory. Drivers like Oscar Piastri, Logan Sargeant, etc who are making an entry into the 2023 grid will only have to pay this amount.

However, the rest of the grid has a performance-based fee added to the base, which is determined by the points made during the season. Each point adds $2,250 to the tally.

Max Verstappen breaks a sweat while Lewis Hamilton let off easy

Having won the championship with the highest points, Verstappen will empty $1,032,947 from his bank account. His title contender, Charles Leclerc, with 308 points to his name, will have to pay up an easier $704,349. Sergio Perez who trailed in third after an intense face-off in Abu Dhabi racks up $697,598.

Lewis Hamilton takes a small win away from the horrid season. After finishing 6th in the championship, the $285 million man has to pay a cool $551,305.

However, this isn’t the end of the FIA’s annual loot. The organization then proceeds to collect a crazy $26,678,368 from the constructors as well.

Red Bull cost cap woes take another hit

A similar format applies to teams as well, but the amount is glaringly different. The base figure is a solid $617,223. The champions pay a premium of $7,405 per point while other teams escape with $6,169 as the amount.

With a boastful 759 points, Red Bull will have to dole out $6,238,458. These figures are exempt from the cost cap calculations. However, it will be a heavy prize to pay for the Milton Keynes outfit which has already written a check for $7 million for the cost cap breach.

It’s no surprise F1 is a game for the rich with such big numbers attached to the word million. “Cash is King” has never been more fitting to sport, especially when the victors too have to pay a heavy price.