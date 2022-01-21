“Cannot wait to experience the event for the first time!”: Jamie Chadwick to team up with former Red Bull driver at the 2022 Race of Champions

Two time W-Series Champion Jamie Chadwick will team up with David Coulthard for team Great Britain at the 2022 Race of Champions.

The 2022 RoC is set to take place on February 5th and 6th, at Pite Havsbad in Sweden. Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher and Valtteri Bottas are some of the big names who will compete in this event. The latest addition to the star studded grid is 2021 W-Series Champion Jamie Chadwick.

Chadwick will team up with former Red Bull driver David Coulthard, representing team Great Britain in this two-day racing extravaganza. This won’t be Coulthard’s first appearance in RoC as the Brit has taken part in several editions of the event since making his debut in 2004.

Pite Havsbad is located just 60 miles south of the Artic Circle. As a result, drivers will race on a ‘snow and ice surface’ next month.

“Race Of Champions is an event I always enjoy competing in, but racing on snow and ice this year will be a very different experience to the stadium tracks,” Coulthard said.

“I have done some ice driving with AMG Mercedes in Sweden in the past. But it will be a challenge to beat the Nordic drivers in their element.”

Teaming up with an ‘icon’ like David Coulthard is an honor, says Jamie Chadwick

Chadwick is one of the most promising drivers in the world today. The 23-year old won her second W-Series title last year, and now, she has enough points in her Super License to take part in F1 practice sessions.

She’s been a pioneer for women in motorsports since reaching the global stage, and plans on continuing to do so in the coming years.

“I’m super excited to make my Race Of Champions debut in Sweden,” said Chadwick. “It’s an event I’ve always loved watching so I can’t wait to experience it for the first time.”

“It’s going to be an honor to represent Great Britain with an icon like David Coulthard,” the Williams development driver added.

Chadwick confirmed last year that she won’t be returning to the W-Series in 2022. Her plans for the coming season are still not clear, but she insists that she has to move on to bigger things in order to make her F1 dream come true.

“I feel like I’ve achieved what I can achieve in the series. I want to use the platform it’s given me to go on to bigger and different things.” she said.

