“we will be as competitive as we all want to be”– Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc flares warning to rivals as he can’t wait to see how good his car in 2022 will be

Charles Leclerc can’t wait to put his hands on the new Ferrari F1 car ahead of the 2022 season; promises to be highly competitive.

Ferrari is reportedly set to make strides in their pursuit to be at the top of F1 once again. The Maranello based team showed extreme development in their engine during the latter phase of the 2021 season.

Now, with the dates of new Ferrari’s presentation coming soon, there is a hype around the car of new generation amidst the recent developments.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has now further validated that hype with his recent statement. He claims that the new car is “different” than its predecessors.

• Ferrari believes that the measures that they took after the Le Castellet tyre issues has a positive impact on them understanding the new 18-inch tyres. • the new ICE is running positively on the test bench, making the Ferrari engineers smile, also thanks to Shell’s work. — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) January 30, 2022

“I’ve seen it in a lot of PowerPoint presentations and in the wind tunnel,” commented the Spaniard. “The 2022 car is, let’s say, very different to what we have seen in the last few years in Formula 1.

“I also cannot wait to show it to the tifosi. It is like we have a secret, but we want to tell a secret as soon as possible. Let’s see. It’s not long now. I’m particularly keen on showing the car to all the tifosi, but also driving it as soon as possible.”

Also read: Ferrari boss lauds Carlos Sainz for his exceptional efforts to settle in team quickly

Ferrari superstar can’t wait for Barcelona test

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc is also excited about the new car and awaits the tests in Barcelona. The Monegasque can’t wait to know how Ferrari will perform in 2022.

“2022 is going to be a very important year,” said the Monegasque. “It is a very special year because we have a completely new car. I’m really looking forward to be in Barcelona for the first winter testing to try this car.”

“And hopefully with all the work that we’ve done in the past year to get to this point, we will be as competitive as we all want to be.”

Also read: Here’s why Carlos Sainz finishing ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc shouldn’t come as a surprise