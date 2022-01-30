F1

“we will be as competitive as we all want to be”– Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc flares warning to rivals as he can’t wait to see how good his car in 2022 will be

"we will be as competitive as we all want to be"– Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc flares warning to rivals as he can't wait to see how good his car in 2022 will be
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Tom Brady has not retired yet": Bruce Arians reveals NFL legend hasn’t committed anything to his future
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"we will be as competitive as we all want to be"– Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc flares warning to rivals as he can't wait to see how good his car in 2022 will be
“we will be as competitive as we all want to be”– Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc flares warning to rivals as he can’t wait to see how good his car in 2022 will be

Charles Leclerc can’t wait to put his hands on the new Ferrari F1 car ahead…