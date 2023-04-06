Carlos Sainz Finds Solace in Winning Elsewhere As Ferrari Has Rough Start in 2023

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz jr is not only famous for his competitiveness but also for his knack for showing off his talents. Irrespective of the sport or his rival, the Spaniard has often boasted about his skill sets and explained to his fans why he is better than his rival.

This time he boasted about his talents in golf against his father, Carlos Sainz Sr. After beating the 60-year-old in golf, Sainz jr took to his Instagram account and shared the results via a story.

Sainz previously claimed he’s better than Leclerc at everything

In an interview earlier this year, an F1 presenter had asked Carlos Sainz at which sports he believed he was better than Charles Leclerc. In reply, the Spaniard said, “Golf, chess, tennis. Say any sport I am better”.

However, the Monegasque did have an equally brilliant response as he stated, “Not racing”. While Leclerc did give a befitting reply, it is fair to say that Sainz has a hilarious habit of showing off his incredible talents across disciplines.

carlos: say any sport, i’m better

charles: not racing CHARLES 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YLUHnmXzEr — clara (@leclercsletters) March 19, 2023

Carlos Sainz kickstarts the 2023 season on a disappointing note

After finishing fifth in the Drivers’ Championship last season, Carlos Sainz’s 2023 campaign has once again gotten off on a disappointing note. Even though the Spaniard secured a brilliant fourth-place finish in the season opener in Bahrain, his results have been far worse since then.

Sainz finished the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in sixth before finishing outside the points in the last race in Australia. The 28-year-old only managed to finish 12th in Melbourne after he suffered a five-second penalty that dropped him all the way down from fourth place.

Unlike last season when they finished second, Ferrari too has had a disastrous start to the 2023 season. Sainz’s teammate, Charles Leclerc, has had an even worse start as he has just scored six points.

The Monegasque kickstarted the season in Bahrain with a DNF after his Ferrari suffered a power unit issue. Leclerc then seemed to have gotten his campaign back on track when he scored his first points in Saudi Arabia with a seventh-place finish.

However, that did not last too long either as he once again finished outside the points in Australia this past weekend. The Australian GP was a sheer disaster for Leclerc as he made a mistake on the first lap that forced him to retire from the race.

Ferrari will now hope that they can get their season back on track during the next race in Baku. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place from April 28 to 30.