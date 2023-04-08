Lando Norris Was Once Mistaken For Charles Leclerc by a Fan

McLaren’s Lando Norris once revealed a hilarious incident when he was mistaken for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. While both are young F1 drivers, they do not share any relationship beyond this.

Norris first made his entry into F1 as a 19-year-old at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. Since then, he has made 85 starts and finished on the podium on six occasions.

On the other hand, Leclerc made his F1 debut as a 20-year-old at the 2018 Australian GP. Since then, the Monegasque has made 105 starts, won five races and finished on the podium on 24 occasions.

Lando Norris was once referred to as Charles Leclerc by a fan

According to Auto Motor Und Sport (AMus), an F1 fan once took a selfie with Lando Norris and asked the Briton if he was Charles Leclerc. In a later conversation with AMus, the 23-year-old revealed that this wasn’t the first time such an incident had taken place.

#AMuS says a fan took a selfie with Lando Norris and asked them if its Charles Leclerc. When we talk to Norris later, the young Briton grins only: “That is not the first time.” — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) November 14, 2019

Norris and Leclerc have disastrous starts to F1 2023 season

Both Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have had a disastrous start to the F1 2023 season. While Norris did finish a brilliant sixth in Australia last weekend, the races prior were far from ideal.

In both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the 23-year-old Briton finished 17th and more than 85 seconds behind the race winner. He has currently scored eight points and finds himself eighth in the championship.

On the other hand, Leclerc’s season has been even worse. The Monegasque has had two DNFs already and one seventh-place finish in Saudi Arabia. Consequently of these results, he has scored six points and finds himself tenth in the championship, tied on points with ninth-placed Nico Hulkenberg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scuderia Ferrari (@scuderiaferrari)

The teams of both drivers have also had a below-par start to the new season. Ferrari currently find themselves fourth in the Constructors’ Championship with just 26 points.

They are 30 points behind third-placed Mercedes and a further nine points behind second-placed Aston Martin. And when it comes to leaders Red Bull, the Prancing Horse are already a whopping 97 points behind after just three races.

As for McLaren, they are currently in fifth place with 12 points. Considering the start both sides have had, it is fair to say that each has a lot of work to do if they are to catch up to their rivals.