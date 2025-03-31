“Carlos [Sainz] Is More Stubborn”: Williams Drivers Can’t Decide Who Is More Stubborn Between Them

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon’s alliance at Williams as teammates is still in its nascent stages. The Madrid-born driver left Ferrari to drive for the Grove-based team only this season and hence, the duo have been in constant contact with each other only for a few months.

Naturally, they still have a lot to learn about each other, but they seem to be getting along pretty well. With Williams having a decent enough car, there is a chance they could be in the fight for points every other weekend, which could make things competitive between the duo.

In such a scenario, even the most cordial driver relationships unravel. And while Albon and Sainz seem quite friendly right now, their competitive nature could unleash their stubbornness on track.

In a recent segment for Formula 1’s official YouTube channel, the duo were asked to pick amongst each other on a variety of topics. Apparently, when they were asked who they feel is more stubborn among the two, both Sainz and Albon picked the other!

“I’ve only been with him a couple of months, but I can tell that he is stubborn,” explained the #55 driver. The British-Thai driver, though, admitting that he is stubborn, disagreed with his teammate.

“I am stubborn, but I think Carlos is more stubborn,” Albon said. As mentioned earlier, unless they tussle it out on track, this debate can’t be settled without seeing who among the two doesn’t yield till the end.

Current Championship Positions: Alexander Albon – Position: 6th – Points: 16.0

Carlos Sainz – Position: 14th – Points: 1.0 Williams Position: 4th – Points: 17.00 pic.twitter.com/TSBqdAp1g7 — Williams Database (@WilliamsdbF1) March 31, 2025

Competing at the highest level of motor racing, it is not uncommon for F1 drivers to be stubborn. In fact, it is evident in Albon and Sainz’s highly successful careers so far that it has helped them massively.

Other drivers on the grid candidly admitted to the fact that they were stubborn. Some did claim that both they and their teammate can tend to be adamant on several things, quite similar to Albon and Sainz.

If Williams gets back to their winning ways in the next two to three years, Sainz and Albon would be keen on bagging the number-one driver honor, which is where their tendency to be stubborn may reflect. After all, neither of the two would want to sit back as a wingman if Grand Prix wins or the championship is on the line.