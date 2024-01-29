HomeSearch

“He’s the Best”: Lewis Hamilton Once Left Lando Norris Blushing With a Heartwarming Gesture in the Middle of a Race

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published

“He’s the Best”: Lewis Hamilton Once Left Lando Norris Blushing With a Heartwarming Gesture in the Middle of a Race

IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris once had the opportunity of popping out the champagne even before the chequered flag fell. During the 2021 season, seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton famously quipped, “Such a great driver, Lando,” after the young Briton had elegantly thwarted Hamilton’s onslaught during the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix, despite being in an inferior car. Naturally, the McLaren racing ace was beaming with pride after receiving such high praise from arguably the greatest driver this sport has seen.

In his biography, author Ben Hunt quoted Norris as revealing,

“It was cool hearing it from Lewis’, more so than from any other driver in F1. You know he’s the best. And he’s the best for a reason. He’s good at attacking and defending, but I feel like I was capable of holding him off for twenty laps.” 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/escrp1/status/1411683771112464394?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Under normal circumstances, if someone was defending as valiantly as Norris was, it would have frustrated the driver behind. It is uncommon to see a driver compliment a rival, more so when they are on the receiving end of such a drive. Hence, Norris himself admitted that he would not have been as generous with words as Hamilton was during their battle.

While this particular exchange with Hamilton would’ve been a highlight for life for Norris, the race itself wasn’t a bed of roses. Late in the race, the Briton picked up a time penalty for a move on the Red Bull of Sergio Perez that eventually left him aghast. He was on course to finishing P2 in the outing, but was seemingly ‘robbed’.

Even Christian Horner felt Lando Norris was robbed of Austrian GP silver medal in 2021

Late into the race, a tussle between Norris and Perez led to the Mexican being run off wide coming out of turn 4. The stewards deemed it an infringement on Norris’ end. Then, they slapped him with a time-penalty that dropped him to P3.

In a rare turn of events, Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner came out in Norris’ defense even though the ‘victim‘ of the incident was his own driver.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formulalauren/status/1675095941060100096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Horner told Sky Sports, “I didn’t have a major problem with the Lando move. It was racing, it was hard racing. It was wheel-to-wheel. That’s racing. Otherwise, you’re going to get drivers just chucking themselves off the circuit and claiming penalties. So, it’s a bit disappointing.”

Nevertheless, this controversy never really saw the light of day as Hamilton’s radio praise for Norris is really what caught all the headlines that race weekend.

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal