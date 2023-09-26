Carlos Sainz Joins Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale for a Unique All-Star Match

Carlos Sainz has more than proven himself as one of the best drivers on the current F1 grid. He has had several outstanding performances this season, with two of them coming in his last three races. At Ferrari’s home race in Monza, the Spaniard finished an outstanding third after having a cracking battle with teammate Charles Leclerc for the final podium. In the very next race in Singapore, Sainz proved his mettle by winning the race. The Spaniard not only was extremely consistent on that occasion but also produced a tactical brilliance to ensure that he finished ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to win his first race of the 2023 season. While Sainz has been fantastic in F1, he will now face a new challenge when he goes up against the likes of Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale.

Advertisement

The three sport stars will face each other in the upcoming all-star match of the Ryder Cup. The competition will also include other famous celebrities from other backgrounds such as music and cinema. The tournament will take place on September 27 in Rome.

Sainz will hope that he can perform at his best, having played golf on several occasions during his free time. When the 29-year-old is not racing, he often gets competitive while playing golf with his good friend Lando Norris. With the Spaniard often boasting about how good he is at the sport, his real test awaits.

Advertisement

Carlos Sainz will face Novak Djokovic in the Ryder Cup

The communications department of the Ryder Cup tournament has released the details of the upcoming competition. The all-star match will feature two teams: Team Monty and Team Pavin. Both Monty and Pavin are two former Ryder Cup captains whose teams competed against each other back in 2010.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CSainzNews_/status/1706712304782655945?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Team Monty will also feature Novak Djokovic, who will team up with Kipp Popert and face the team of Carlos Sainz and Tomasso Perrino. Meanwhile, Gareth Bale will have the luxury of teaming up with his captain Monty to take on the team of Pavin and former Ukrainian footballer Andriy Shevchenko.

Fans in the United States interested in watching the event can access the live streaming available on the Official Ryder Cup YouTube and X channels. Since both Sainz and Bale are famous for their golfing skills during their free time, they will now hope to perform at their best in the upcoming Ryder Cup all-star match.

Sainz and Bale will hope to impress at the Ryder Cup

Carlos Sainz is all set to be under immense pressure when he competes at the upcoming Ryder Cup because of how often he has boasted about his golfing skills. Ahead of the Brazilian GP two years ago, the Spaniard boasted about how he beat his good friend Lando Norris at golf “by a mile“.

Advertisement

“We managed to play a couple of rounds of golf, and I must say Lando had the pleasure to witness one of the best rounds of golf he’s ever seen as a golfer, thanks to my five over [par] with five birdies round. I managed to beat him by a mile,” explained Sainz.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1458901595953926144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 29-year-old wasn’t done bragging just then as he told Norris (as quoted by gpfans.com) that the Briton had been lucky to watch the “amount of birdies” he hit in a round. Sainz then concluded his remarks by stating that ever since he thrashed Norris in golf, the McLaren driver had been “depressed“.

While Sainz definitely seems to be very talented in golf, Gareth Bale too has demonstrated his talent in the sport on several occasions. The former Welsh soccer captain is so talented in golf that he also made his debut on the PGA Tour earlier this year.

Moreover, the 34-year-old also went on to make headlines once when he placed golf above his soccer commitments. Despite previously playing for Real Madrid, which is arguably the greatest club in the world, Bale once infamously placed playing for Los Blancos as the least of his priorities.

He said (as quoted by en.as.com) that at the top is to represent Wales in soccer followed by playing golf, and last but not least, is his commitment to Real Madrid. While his statement undoubtedly received immense criticism, it did highlight his sheer passion for golf.