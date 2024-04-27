Recalling Steph Curry’s Remarkable Performance At The 2023 American Century Golf Championship Along With Mardy Fish And Tony Romo

Steph Curry tees off on the 9th hole during the 2019 American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 13, 2019. Ren Acc Golf 2019 08

Steph Curry isn’t just a great basketball player but is also an avid golfer. He is often swinging clubs at courses across the globe and has won multiple exhibition tournaments. Back in July 2023, the Golden State Warrior star sunk a brilliant eagle putt to lift the 2023 American Century Golf Championship title.

Curry shot a sensational hole-in-one on the 7th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course earlier in the tournament. Soon after sinking that amazing 152-yard ace, the NBA star went on a sprint to celebrate his moment. Interestingly, he shot the first-ever ace on the 7th hole at the venue.

The 2023 American Century Championship saw multiple star athletes compete for the coveted title. Curry defeated a 92-player star-studded field including the likes of Mardy Fish, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, and Annika Sorenstam.

How Does Steph Curry’s Golf Handicap Compare to Other Celebrity Golfers?

Despite pursuing a career in professional basketball, Steph Curry’s love for golf has always been there since he was 10. The NBA star has an impressive handicap score of 0.1 (as per a USA Today article), which is quite impressive.

However, Curry isn’t the only celebrity who has tried his hands in golf. Well, he certainly is the most involved active sportsperson, but many other celebs are often seen swinging golf clubs at star events. Here is a look at some and their handicap scores:

Michael Jordan

Jordan may have retired as one of the greatest basketball legends ever, but his hands do not seem to rest a bit. The greatest basketball player of all time is a stellar golfer with a 1.9 handicap score.

Tony Romo

The former American quarterback is often seen playing celebrity golf tournaments. His +0.3 handicap score is a solid reason for how frequently he shoots an under-par score in a golf event.

Donald Trump

Fans may often see the former American President shooting shots at some of his golf courses. As per Golf Digest, the 77-year-old is quite a decent golfer with a 2.8 handicap score. Is that a reason why former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was with him at a golf course in 2023?

Tom Brady

The 46-year-old NFL star is said to have an 8-handicap ahead of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. When most of his football peers are good at golf, the three-time MVP is amazing.

Samuel L. Jackson

MCU’s ‘Nick Fury’ has quite a passion for golf as his movie contracts often have a clause to allow him to play the game. Although he has a 10.3 handicap, Jackson can still be considered a decent golfer.

If these celebrity golfers’ handicap scores are compared with Steph Curry’s, it is quite evident that the Golden State Warriors star is way better at landing the ball in the right place, a move that he replicates from his outstanding court antics.