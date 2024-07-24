Carlos Sainz Once Spoke About His ‘Unusual’ Breakfast Routine During Hotel Stays

Carlos Sainz turned out to be a big foodie when he revealed his special pancake recipe on social media earlier this year. But, his love for food did not end there. In an interview, Sainz spoke about his unusual breakfast routine in hotels.

“The breakfast at the hotels are huge and I love them. Normally it takes me 15 minutes to have breakfast. Here I allow myself 45 minutes”, said Sainz.

WTF?!!! Wtf, do you mean Carlos Sainz making a TikTok about his famous pancake recipe?!! Like making real pancakes? STFUpic.twitter.com/f0AmWUmMU8 — WIO (@sainznificant) February 18, 2024

Explaining what he usually eats, he added, “The eggs, the bacon, the ham and hollandaise sauce. Then I go for a smoothie and pancakes.”

There are 24 races on the F1 calendar, as a result of which drivers spend a lot of time in hotels. Sainz, who like others, travels all around the world competing in these races, wakes up in a different place almost every week.

After Sainz’s breakfast revelation, however, Charles Leclerc was shocked. In the same interview, he asked the Madrid-born driver how heavy he was, and admitted that he contains himself to be as light as possible for races.

Sainz reveals how he manages to keep his weight in check

Leclerc manages to limit his food cravings, but Sainz eats to his heart’s content. However, to manage his weight, Sainz has a simple solution.

The 29-year-old revealed that he either eats a very light lunch, or skips on it altogether since he doesn’t feel hungry after a heavy breakfast.

For F1 drivers, eating has to be controlled. Being overweight can slow down the car, which would affect performance. Sainz, however, has managed to balance things so far, and he does so without even hitting the gym after a big meal.