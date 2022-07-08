Carlos Sainz released from hospital after horrific crash

Carlos Sainz was hospitalised after a horrific crash in the Extreme E Island X-Prix in Sardinia and suffered severe injury.

Carlos Sainz, father of the F1 star Carlos Sainz Jr suffered a horrific crash while racing in the finals of the Extreme E Island X-Prix in Sardinia.

Sainz, 60-year-old was racing for the Acciona | Sainz XE team in the off-road series and was leading his team when his vehicle flipped and rolled.

The Spaniard was hit by Johan Kristoffersson of Rosberg X Racing. Sainz was stuck in the car as it had turned upside down due to the impact.

Carlos Sainz and Johan Kristoffersson collide in the Final 💥 Carlos received a full check-up in hospital as a precaution but was cleared and released this evening. We wish him well and hope to see him back in action this weekend!#ExtremeE #IslandXPrix pic.twitter.com/OcgCQ1ZYBT — Extreme E (@ExtremeELive) July 7, 2022

Eventually, he was able to come out of the car and was taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, Kristofferson was given a 30-second penalty for the crash. The penalty demoted the Rosberg team from the winners’ position to third place.

Carlos Sainz expresses disappointment

After undergoing necessary checkups at the hospital, Sainz took it to Twitter to announce that he was doing fine. However, he expressed disappointment about Kristofferson being given only a 30-second penalty for causing such a huge collision.

“Luckily all the medical checks were fine and I have just been released from the hospital. Although I feel quite a lot of pain,” the 60-year-old said.

“I am really disappointed nevertheless with what happened on the track. Even more so with the fact that there was only a 30-second penalty for who caused this big accident.”

Furthermore, he went on to say that in the 40 years of his racing career, this was one of the most serious accidents he had ever seen without an exemplary penalty.

