F1

Carlos Sainz released from hospital after horrific crash

Carlos Sainz released from hospital after horrific crash
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Chance of rain for the race goes up" - High chances of a wet Austrian GP as raindrops scatter
Next Article
Michael Jordan ’s ‘I’ve missed 9000 shots in my career’ attitude is the reason for his 6 titles, 6 Finals MVPs, and $2.1 billion net worth
F1 Latest News
Carlos Sainz released from hospital after horrific crash
Carlos Sainz released from hospital after horrific crash

Carlos Sainz was hospitalised after a horrific crash in the Extreme E Island X-Prix in…