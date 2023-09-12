Carlos Sainz Reveals Massive Preparation Routine by His Father Before Meeting Michael Schumacher

Back in the day, getting to meet Michael Schumacher was an incredibly memorable moment for up-and-coming racing drivers. Most of the current generation of F1 drivers recall being excited before meeting the seven-time world champion. However, Carlos Sainz needed to go through a strict preparation routine before he could meet the Ferrari legend as he revealed in P1 with Matt and Tommy show recently.

Schumacher is a legend of the sport. With the joint highest number of titles won in F1 with Lewis Hamilton, the German was a driver of the highest pedigree. Therefore, for any aspiring driver to meet him, was special.

As Schumacher is still recovering from the tragic injury he suffered back in 2013, drivers today cannot meet him. Nevertheless, Sainz still recalls the day he met the German star and the massive amount of preparation that he had to go through.

Sainz reveals the preparation he had to go through before meeting Schumacher

During the P1 with Matt and Tommy show, Sainz opened up on how he got to meet Schumacher. He revealed that he met with the Ferrari legend at a time when he didn’t know how “huge” the German former driver was.

Following this, he went on to speak about how his father Carlos Sainz Sr. prepared him before the meeting. He quoted his father saying, “You’re gonna meet Michael Schumacher, shake his hand, look at his face, be nice.”

However, the Spanish driver stated that he was more relaxed than nervous before meeting a man of Schumacher’s stature. Schumacher did a lot for Ferrari, and inspired a whole new generation to become fans of the Maranello-based outfit as he led them to winning five world titles in a row.

Now, with Schumacher’s era long gone, its up to Sainz and his teammate Carlos Sainz to bring Ferrari back to the top once again.

Sainz and Leclerc need to step up to bring Ferrari to the top

Michael Schumacher is known to be a Ferrari legend for his achievements with the Italian team. Now, with his era over and the team going through a slump, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc need to do the needful and take them to the top again.

Even though Ferrari showed signs of promise during the recently concluded Italian Grand Prix, the drivers and the engineers back at Maranello need to step up their consistency, if they want to reclaim their status as F1’s best.

Given how mighty Red Bull and Max Verstappen have been as of late, Ferrari needs to pull up their socks with both of its drivers spearheading the attack. Only then will they be able to jump the top teams and start winning championships again.