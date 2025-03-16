“What a Gentleman”: Liam Lawson’s Chivalrous Gesture for Press Officer Alice Hedworth Wins Fans’ Hearts

Press officers are a constant presence for all F1 drivers during a race weekend, accompanying them to media interviews. Particularly after an intense qualifying session or Grand Prix, these officers assist by carrying their belongings and even holding an umbrella if it’s raining.

However, at the Australian GP, the roles were reversed for Liam Lawson and his press officer, Alice Hedworth. On Sunday morning, as the Kiwi driver walked through the paddock with Hedworth, he was spotted holding the umbrella for her.

F1 photojournalist Kym Illman shared a post on Instagram highlighting Lawson’s kind gesture toward his press officer. Alongside a picture of the moment, Illman noted that while Lawson was feeling the pressure of starting the race from the 18th, his composed demeanor before the race was commendable.

Fans in the comments section praised Lawson’s chivalry toward Hedworth, with many appreciating the gesture given the often thankless nature of her role. Having previously worked with Sergio Perez, Hedworth is frequently seen running around behind the drivers.

“What a gentleman,” one fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Kym Illman F1 (@kymillman)

“Alice always holds the umbrella for her drivers. Nice to see Liam doing it for her,” another commented.

“Good dude. Hope he has a great race,” added a third.

The general sentiment around Lawson has been quite negative ever since he got Perez’s Red Bull seat. Many feel that the Austrian outfit has made a huge mistake by promoting the New Zealander ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, while some even stated how Perez should’ve stayed.

Will this show of chivalry help improve Lawson’s perception of the F1 community? For now, under Illman’s post, there are several fans who still managed to diss the Red Bull driver, by stating how Perez also used to do the same.

Perez and Hedworth’s bond

Before Lawson came along, Perez spent four seasons at Red Bull, with Hedworth as his press officer for three of them. Over time, they developed an excellent dynamic, often engaging in playful banter while walking in the paddock or traveling to the circuit.

She once mocked Perez for holding the umbrella over his head instead of covering both of them. “You’re the worst umbrella holder ever,” Hedworth quipped. The Mexican jokingly replied, “It’s where it should be.”

However, he quickly tilted it to cover her more from the rain, indicating that he was just messing with her. Their bond was further reflected when Perez received his pink slip from Red Bull, and Alice posted a tribute on X, which also included this umbrella clip.

“Thank you for an incredible three years of wins, poles, and memories—but more importantly, for making it fun, never taking this mad life seriously, and letting me work with such a lovely group of Mexicans. Going to miss you all. Thank you for adopting me,” she wrote.

Thank you for an incredible three years of wins, poles, and memories but more importantly making it fun, never taking this mad life seriously, and letting me work with such a lovely group of Mexicans, going to miss you all, thank you for adopting me ♥️ pic.twitter.com/T89B6NwzMW — Alice Hedworth (@AliceHedworth) December 28, 2024

Lawson will want to build a similar bond with Hedworth. The Kiwi driver will rely on her assistance and support as he aims to put together a strong maiden full-time season with Red Bull, consistently fighting for podiums and victories while trying to stay close to Max Verstappen.