Carlos Sainz Snubs Exit Rumors as Ferrari Announces 95% Changes to the 2024 Car – “I Am So Happy at Ferrari”

Carlos Sainz has snubbed all rumors surrounding his exit from Ferrari despite all the widespread speculations going on about his future. Before the Spaniard rubbished all rumors about his future, he was heavily linked with a move to Audi (currently Sauber). However, considering his recent remarks, it seems he has no plans of leaving Maranello.

As quoted by Formula Passion, Sainz said in a recent interview, “I am so happy at Ferrari and so happy to be part of this team that, at the moment, I don’t see an expiration date. I hope I have many, many more years ahead of me and I wouldn’t mind having them all in red”.

The 29-year-old then added that he still dreams of becoming a world champion with the Scuderia. His goal is to accomplish the same in the 2024 season or beyond.

Sainz‘s remarks interestingly come at a time when Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur explained how their 2024 car will be 95% new. When asked if their 2024 car will be “revolutionary,” the Frenchman told Motorsport Italy, “We will change 95% of the components of the single-seater, and when put that way it may seem like a revolution, but it isn’t”.

It seems that Vasseur’s comments have brought about a new sense of optimism in the Ferrari camp. Moreover, it was just a few months ago when there were rumors that Sainz was not happy in the team.

Several reports had claimed that the supposed favoritism towards Charles Leclerc left the Spaniard disgruntled. However, considering Sainz’s recent remarks, it seems he will extend his stay beyond 2024, the year in which his contract expires.

Carlos Sainz had an outstanding 2023 campaign

Considering Ferrari‘s struggles throughout the 2023 season, Carlos Sainz had a brilliant year. His win in Singapore helped him become the only non-Red Bull driver to register a victory this season.

He scored a total of 200 points and finished seventh in the championship, only six points behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Although Sainz failed to beat Leclerc in the championship, it is pertinent to note that he was the one who seemed more comfortable with the car and put in more consistent performances as the season progressed.

Had it not been because of some of the bad luck he endured, he could have very well beaten the Monegasque. Sainz had several unfortunate moments in the 2023 season.

Perhaps his most unlucky moment came during the Las Vegas GP when a manhole cover mishap resulted in him crashing. As a result of the crash, he suffered a 10-place grid penalty after Ferrari had no choice but to change the components of his damaged car even if it meant that they would exceed the allocation limit.

When it comes to Sainz’s exit rumors, most of them arose when reports emerged that Ferrari had offered Leclerc a new mega contract. As per the terms of the new deal, the Monegasque would receive a five-year contract that would see him earn a whopping $54 million each year.