Crucial Member of Team Max Verstappen Quits After 3 Championships Together

Aditya Srivastava
|Published November 27, 2023

Credits: Imago

Following Max Verstappen‘s 19th victory of the season in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull received disappointing news. According to The Telegraph, Max Verstappen’s performance coach, Bradley Scanes, is resigning from his role at Red Bull. This means that the three-time champion will have a new coach at the beginning of next year’s season.

Verstappen and Scanes cultivated a strong four-year bond, coinciding with all three championship victories of the Dutchman. Their collaboration oversaw Red Bull’s most dominant era, achieving 46 Grand Prix wins throughout the shared journey.

However, sadly, due to personal reasons the British physio, has chosen to leave the Red Bull team. Before Scanes, Jake Aliker managed Verstappen’s nutritional needs until their separation in 2019. Interestingly following 2019, the Red Bull hired Scanes who gave his heart and soul to change the team’s destiny.

Unfortunately, now after four years where the team is enjoying its second consecutive Constructors’ Championship and Verstappen’s third driver title, Scanes’ departure will be a poignant moment for the Milton Keynes side. Nevertheless, this unforeseen development introduces uncertainty regarding the British physio’s successor raising an anticipation for a new coach in the 2024 season.

How did the relationship between Max Verstappen and Scanes develop?

In 2020, Scanes assumed the role of  Verstappen’s performance coach, succeeding Jake Allier. The British physio efficiently managed his responsibilities, dividing his time between the Red Bull team and Team GB’s gymnastics squad.

However, despite being a regular presence in Verstappen’s inner circle, Scanes disclosed in a Pit Stop Podcast that he didn’t have an inclination for F1 until he began working with Verstappen.

During his conversation, the British man said, ” In 2019, I flew out after the season finale in Abu Dhabi to Barcelona, met Max and his family at the circuit where they were testing, and we just got on from there.”

Interestingly during his chat, Scanes also mentioned how he and Verstappen discussed the possibility of becoming a world champion during the era of Mercedes’ dominance.

Additionally, the physio also unveiled the depth of his relationship with Verstappen’s father, Jos, during the early stages of their collaboration. He said, “We hit it off quite quickly. I was there with his dad (ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen) and chatting away with them, and I think that was the reason I probably got the job.”

In essence, Scanes has played a pivotal role in Verstappen’s journey to success, managing various aspects like training schedules, physiotherapy, nutrition, hydration, and recovery. Sadly losing someone of Scanes’ caliber will undoubtedly pose a substantial challenge for the entire Red Bull family.

