Lewis Hamilton Discloses His Idol in Fashion and Music – “Genius, Greatest Producer”

Lewis Hamilton has a huge amount of interest in the world of fashion of fashion. Being close to several people in the industry, Hamilton could be drawing inspiration from many. However, Pharrell Williams was singled out as the one person he looks up to the most. The American songwriter and record producer amazed Hamilton a lot.

Advertisement

Hamilton said in an interview with IWC Watches,

“So for me growing up I think it was really and still today is Pharrell [Williams.] I think Pharrell, not only being again working in two different worlds being one of the greatest producers I think of our time and seeing how he’s worked with different brands and really created this iconic image. For me, he’s someone to follow.”

Advertisement

Williams is an American songwriter, rapper, singer and producers, who has gone on to become one of the most successful figures of the 21st century. Hamilton’s admiration for the 50-year-old is also very well reciprocated with Williams often traveling to races to support the seven-time world champion.

Williams has been impressed by Hamilton on the track, ever since he made his debut back in 2007. Hamilton looks up to Williams for a lot of things including his glamour. He revealed how he feels Williams does not seem like he ages, despite being 50 years old.

Hamilton has definitely taken inspiration from Williams, and ventured into something of his own. Being a fashion icon competing in a popular series like F1, the Mercedes star has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world. Among them, is Tommy Hilfiger.

Lewis Hamilton as a fashion icon

Hamilton is immensely successful on the track. However, he makes sure to try his hand out in several projects in the world of fashion away from it. One such instance can be regarded from the TommyxLewis collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger that he did back in 2018.

Advertisement

He is also the global ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger and shares an amicable relationship with the founder of the brand himself. Apart from this, Hamilton, has worked with other notable companies too.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/xxoMarina/status/1655108110128762880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He worked with Monster Energy, IWC Watches, Puma, Sony, Bell Helmut, MV Augusta, Petronas, Gran Turismo Sport, Police, Vodafone, L’oreal, Mercedes Benz, Qualcomm among many others.