Why Ferrari Is Ready to Offer Charles Leclerc Mega 5-Year Deal With $54 Million Salary

Charles Leclerc has reportedly sealed the mega contract extension of his life at Maranello. Gazzetta reported that Ferrari has signed Leclerc for another 5-year deal as his current contract ends in 2024. While there is no official confirmation yet, this deal may double the Monegasque’s salary to $54 million a year. The Scuderia has taken this step as they feel Leclerc is the lead driver of the team.

According to a report by funoanalisitecnica.com, both Carlos Sainz and Leclerc have got new contracts. However, Ferrari is looking to prioritize the latter as their talisman. From a technical standpoint, the 5-time race winner’s feedback will have more weight for the team ahead of Sainz.

Although, that’s not the whole deal. Ferrari is also ensuring that Leclerc does not slip up as he has been doing so far. There is a performance-based exit clause in the new contract. This clause does not give the 26-year-old any room for mistakes, as he is being hyped as the lead driver at the Scuderia.

The report also stated how Ferrari will ensure they bring in good human resources for this very reason, improving things from their end. Often, the Maranello team has faced criticism over its under-par results from its capable minds. Although, Frederic Vasseur has taken this issue up to tackle and resolve it for good.

The Frederic Vasseur factor is making Charles Leclerc stay at Ferrari

Vasseur has a great rapport with Charles Leclerc. The Frenchman had stated previously how retaining the Monegasque beyond 2024 was a key goal for him. The report also mentioned that Vasseur’s relationship is a crucial factor behind Charles wishing to stay back at Ferrari.

Leclerc worked with Vasseur during his debut season at Alfa Romeo in 2018. Ever since then, the duo have developed a close bond with empathy and trust. This bodes well for the 26-year-old’s motivation, given the amount of frustrations he has experienced at the Italian outfit.

Vasseur coming in as the team boss in 2023 has seen things change at Ferrari. The team has reduced the glaring pit-stop blunders and strategic failures considerably this season. That is why, the team promptly capitalized when Red Bull slipped up in Singapore, taking the win with Sainz.

Although, it is believed that the French boss has a bias toward Leclerc. Given their past working history, many believe that Vasseur may prioritize the 5-time F1 winner over the Spaniard in crunch situations. However, the Ferrari boss has made it clear that both drivers are equal to him.

While he has denied these rumors, it will be worth seeing when the official contract extension announcements come in. Sainz is unlikely to secure a deal as mega as Leclerc, as his last extension in 2022 was a 2-year deal, until the end of 2024.