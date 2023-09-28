Carlos Sainz Was Afraid of Killing People With His Lack of Talent at Star-Studded Ryder Cup

Carlos Sainz, coming off a stellar motorsports campaign till now, displayed his golfing skills at the Ryder Cup All-Star Match. The victor of this year’s Singapore Grand Prix participated in the event, which served as a prelude to the main Ryder Cup tournament. This special match featured Sainz teaming up with other prominent celebrities and athletes. Interestingly, Sainz’s approach on the golf course differed from his racing mindset. While he’s known for his aggressive performance in motorsports, the Ferrari driver’s main concern during the golf match was not hurting anyone.

In a unique pairing, the Ferrari driver teamed up with Paralympic golfer Tommaso Perrino, facing off against tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and Kip Poppert. Contrary to the prior reports of Carlos Sainz’s golfing skills, as relayed by his former teammate Lando Norris, the usually composed player had somewhat shaky thoughts ahead of the game. Sainz addressed this matter in a statement provided to Sky Sports’ YouTube channel.

He said, ” I’m currently playing off a handicap of nine, but I haven’t had much time to play recently. Over the past month or so, I’ve been on the road, traveling to Italy, Japan, Singapore, and other places. As a result, I haven’t had the chance to hit the golf course much. Perhaps I’ve swung the club once or twice in the last month. Let’s see how it goes today.”

Although his team ultimately lost the game with a score of 3-1, the smooth operator explained the underlying cause by highlighting certain distinctions.

Carlos Sainz points out the difference between holding a golf stick and driving the F1 car

While this wasn’t Sainz’s first foray into testing his skills in golf, his evident nervousness during the round indicated that the former McLaren driver had been deeply engrossed in the demanding F1 routine, leaving him with little time for golf. However, this intense training and focus had the positive effect of bolstering his confidence when handling the more formidable Formula 1 car.

When Sky Sports’ reporter posed the question, asking Sainz to draw a comparison between the nerve-wracking sensations of being on the starting grid for a Formula One race and teeing off on the First Tee in front of fans at a Ryder Cup venue, the Singapore GP winner provided his perspective.

The 29-year-old said, ” In Formula 1, I feel in control because I know I have the talent and the ability to do whatever I want with the car. Unfortunately, in golf, I don’t have that same control over the club, and my nerves can get the better of me, just as they can in an F1 car. I won’t deny it; I get nervous, especially with so many people watching.”

While wrapping the conversation the Ferrari driver jokingly said, ” I certainly don’t want to hit anyone out there, so I’ll be aiming for a controlled shot.”

Carlos Sainz’s Match Loss Turns into a Heartwarming Victory

Despite losing the match, Sainz managed to capture the hearts of thousands of fans in attendance. His standout moment came when he executed a brilliant shot from the rough, sending the ball just a few feet away from the hole. The Scuderia driver’s timing on the shot was impeccable, leaving the audience in awe as it landed right in front of them.

Performing such an extraordinary shot, a move usually seen by professionals, was genuinely unexpected given the Spaniard’s irregular practice routine. Even the commentators couldn’t help but express their admiration, with one of them remarking, “Magnificent shot from the racing driver.”

Carlos Sainz’s remarkable golfing display showed that his talents extend beyond motorsports. With the Ryder Cup just around the corner, the Ferrari driver will carry the memory of a warm welcome from Ferrari’s home crowd.