Carlos Sainz’s Fans Camp Outside His Hotel for a Heartfelt Surprise on 30th Birthday

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Carlos Sainz turned 30 today but for him, it wasn’t a typical birthday celebration by his standards. With the Italian Grand Prix aligning with his birthday on Sunday, Sainz had to go to bed early on Saturday night to prepare for the race after a decent qualifying session which saw him claim P5 on the grid.

And while the Ferrari driver rested, a dedicated group of the Spaniard’s fans camped outside his hotel and spent the night decorating the gate and the entrance he would pass through in the morning as shared on Instagram by @f1gossippofficial.

The fans’ dedication didn’t go unnoticed by Ferrari either as the team joined in the celebrations by designing special birthday posters for Carlos and sharing them on their social media channels.

Sainz’s fans have been camping outside his hotel for days, waiting for a chance to show their support and admiration for the driver. To their delight, they received a surprise visit from Sainz’s partner, Rebecca Donaldson.

On Saturday, Rebecca made her way from where she was staying to where the fans were gathered to greet them, click some selfies, and offer them water bottles owing to the high temperatures in Monza at this time of the year.

This extreme heat has not only tested the endurance of the fans waiting outside but will also pose a significant challenge for the drivers during the race.

