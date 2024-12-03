Carlos Sainz’s Williams Contract Includes Option for Red Bull Switch After One Year: Report

After losing out on his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz worked hard in the background to land a race seat at one of the top teams this year. Despite his strong performances, the doors at Mercedes and Red Bull were firmly shut to him. While he has signed a contract with Williams to drive for them in 2025 and beyond, it appears that a return to Milton-Keynes is still on the cards.

Sainz began his F1 career as a Red Bull junior — teaming up with Max Verstappen at Toro Rosso (now RB) in 2015. According to Auto Motor und Sport, a reunion for the duo is still on the cards as per Sainz’s contract with the Grove-based team.

The report suggests that Franco Colapinto will be retained by Williams as a reserve driver for 2025. If Sainz gets the call from the Bulls for a seat in 2026, he can end his contract with Williams and Colapinto will be drafted alongside Alex Albon instead.

AUTO MOTOR UND SPORT – Franco Colapinto will stay with Williams and train there for the moment when a spot opens up in the team. Carlos Sainz has the option to move to Red Bull after a year, should a seat become available there. 1/4 Read the full thread — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) December 3, 2024

Earlier this season, there were strong rumblings in the paddock connecting the #55 driver to the second seat at Red Bull. That said, his relationship with Verstappen and Jos Verstappen’s reported veto meant that Sainz was not considered by Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

On the other hand, there have also been multiple reports of Verstappen being linked with Mercedes for a 2026 switch. While the Dutchman has categorically denied it, if his relationship will Red Bull withers away and he makes the tough call, they will need a lead driver, for which Sainz is the perfect candidate.

Is Sainz’s Red Bull bail-out clause a blessing in disguise for Colapinto?

If the reports coming out are true then it could change the complexion of Colapinto’s career in F1. Drafted in to replace Logan Sargeant since the second half of this season, the Argentine’s performances have turned quite a few heads in the paddock.

However, he has been unable to secure a full-time race seat in 2025 so far. Sainz’s bail-out clause in his Williams contract could prove crucial for the 21-year-old’s chances in the sport.

He already has the favor of team boss, James Vowles and a year on the sidelines could help him improve his stock within the team. Vowles is also keen to retain the #43 driver.

“First of all, we would have the best reserve driver in the field Secondly, he would receive the best possible training with TPC tests and simulator drives,” explained the former Mercedes man as per AMuS.