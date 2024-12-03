mobile app bar

Carlos Sainz’s Williams Contract Includes Option for Red Bull Switch After One Year: Report

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Formula 1, British Grand Prix 2024 emspor, v l Carlos Sainz Ferrari starting number 55 on SKY in TV interview Silverstone

Formula 1, British Grand Prix 2024 emspor, v l Carlos Sainz Ferrari starting number 55 on SKY in TV interview Silverstone | Credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner

After losing out on his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz worked hard in the background to land a race seat at one of the top teams this year. Despite his strong performances, the doors at Mercedes and Red Bull were firmly shut to him. While he has signed a contract with Williams to drive for them in 2025 and beyond, it appears that a return to Milton-Keynes is still on the cards.

Sainz began his F1 career as a Red Bull junior — teaming up with Max Verstappen at Toro Rosso (now RB) in 2015. According to Auto Motor und Sport, a reunion for the duo is still on the cards as per Sainz’s contract with the Grove-based team.

The report suggests that Franco Colapinto will be retained by Williams as a reserve driver for 2025. If Sainz gets the call from the Bulls for a seat in 2026, he can end his contract with Williams and Colapinto will be drafted alongside Alex Albon instead.

Earlier this season, there were strong rumblings in the paddock connecting the #55 driver to the second seat at Red Bull. That said, his relationship with Verstappen and Jos Verstappen’s reported veto meant that Sainz was not considered by Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

On the other hand, there have also been multiple reports of Verstappen being linked with Mercedes for a 2026 switch. While the Dutchman has categorically denied it, if his relationship will Red Bull withers away and he makes the tough call, they will need a lead driver, for which Sainz is the perfect candidate.

Is Sainz’s Red Bull bail-out clause a blessing in disguise for Colapinto?

If the reports coming out are true then it could change the complexion of Colapinto’s career in F1. Drafted in to replace Logan Sargeant since the second half of this season, the Argentine’s performances have turned quite a few heads in the paddock.

However, he has been unable to secure a full-time race seat in 2025 so far. Sainz’s bail-out clause in his Williams contract could prove crucial for the 21-year-old’s chances in the sport.

He already has the favor of team boss, James Vowles and a year on the sidelines could help him improve his stock within the team. Vowles is also keen to retain the #43 driver.

“First of all, we would have the best reserve driver in the field Secondly, he would receive the best possible training with TPC tests and simulator drives,” explained the former Mercedes man as per AMuS.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these