“Carlos Sainz Will Be a Williams Driver”: Christian Horner Snubs Ferrari Star Joining Red Bull Rumors

Despite announcing Carlos Sainz as its driver for 2025, Williams was touted to make a U-turn on their plans and promote rookie sensation Franco Colapinto himself. Sainz meanwhile, was rumored to make a return to Red Bull. Bold claims were made, but Christian Horner has nipped those rumors in the bud with his latest comments.

The Red Bull boss got to know about reports that suggested that his squad was in negotiations with Williams to poach Sainz as Max Verstappen‘s next teammate. But Horner was adamant that was not the case.

“There is always plenty of speculation in the Formula 1 paddock. Carlos Sainz is going to be a Williams driver next year. He’s a great driver. Had a great win in Mexico recently, and I think he will be very good for that team,” he explained to TalkSport.

| Wild driver rumors from Brazil with Carlos Sainz linked to Red Bull: – The Brazilian Grand Prix has sparked a whirlwind of driver rumors, with speculations that Carlos Sainz could be in line for a Red Bull seat next season. Reports suggest Red Bull might pair Sainz with… pic.twitter.com/vqF2QzUBVp — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) November 2, 2024

One person who indirectly fueled the rumor was Karun Chandhok. The former F1 driver suggested that Red Bull should pursue Sainz as its second driver and consider arranging a swap that would send Colapinto—who has turned the paddock’s head with his performances—to Williams.

However, these suggestions had to be taken with a pinch of salt anyway. That’s because Sainz wouldn’t exactly be welcomed back at Red Bull with open arms, considering the torrid relationship he developed with his Toro Rosso (now RB) teammate Verstappen in 2015. It was also revealed that Verstappen was always against the return of Sainz.

That said, given Sergio Perez’s dwindling form, it seems certain that Verstappen will have a new teammate next season. 2024 has been Perez’s worst Red Bull season to date. An impending 8th-place finish in the standings and a constructors’ championship loss could finally pull the plug on his stint.

Horner drops yet another Perez hint

Since Red Bull lost ground to McLaren and Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship standings, Perez’s career has been hanging in the balance. He’s been blamed for their setback in the title race due to his inability to score at Verstappen’s level, and Horner has been vocal about the potential consequences.

Earlier this month, Horner was quoted as suggesting that the #11 driver might not even see the end of this season. Talking to TalkSport, Horner reiterated this stance, calling F1 a result-based business and that Perez was “old enough and wise enough” to understand that. A clear indication that Perez will most probably be sacked.

Currently, Colapinto remains a strong candidate for the second Red Bull seat alongside Verstappen. This speculation intensified after Horner was seen leaving the Williams hospitality area during the São Paulo GP weekend. A final decision will likely be announced by Red Bull after the season concludes.