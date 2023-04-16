HomeSearch

George Russell’s Girlfriend Carmen Mundt Reveals Why She Is ‘Incredibly Passionate’ About Investment Banking

|Published 16/04/2023

Credit: Twitter

George Russell’s girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, has received a tremendous amount of attention recently as she is in a relationship with one of F1’s top stars. Mundt began dating Russell in 2020 during his Williams days after she met him via a mutual friend in London.

While Mundt receives a lot of attention whenever she attends a Grand Prix, she has now also begun garnering a lot of attention on her social media accounts. The 25-year-old recently gave fans the privilege to ask her anything they liked and gave detailed replies to their questions.

Most of the questions that fans asked her were about her career. They asked her where she works, whether she works full time, and what she likes most about her job.

Carmen Montero Mundt opens up about her professional life

When asked about her career, Carmen Montero Mundt responded by stating that she works for an investment fund in London. She stated that she got into this field after graduating with a degree in Business Management and Finance.

Speaking about why she chose to work in this field, she explained, “I am incredibly passionate about it. I always wanted to work in finance. My family struggled financially during the global crisis and that determined what I wanted to do from a very young age”.

Carmen Montero Mundt

Mundt was then asked about how she manages all her responsibilities, to which she replied that she also could get overwhelmed at times. She stated that she is currently working on organizing her time and ‘not mixing things up’.

Carmen Montero Mundt

The 25-year-old then went on to add that dividing her responsibilities and making priority lists has helped her manage her stress levels. After this, Mundt was also asked about what is her favorite part of her job.

Carmen Montero Mundt

She replied by stating that she loves ‘reading, learning and rationalizing concepts’. The 25-year-old concluded her remarks by stating that she is a good listener and likes to learn from experienced people.

Mundt’s career progression

Carmen Montero Mundt began her career by working as a client relationship intern at W1 Investment Group after her graduation. She interned at this organization for seven months between June 2019 and December 2019 before completing another internship at Ruffer LLP in 2021.

After completing these two internships, she got her first full-time job at Delta Capita as an associate consultant. She worked here for three months between January 2022 and March 2022 before re-joining Ruffer LLP as an investor relation associate. She is still working at this organization and has spent 11 months.

