Daniel Ricciardo Reveals His ‘Retirement Home’ Destination While on a Ride in Australia

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Credits: IMAGO / DeFodi

Riding through the lush forests of Australia recently, Daniel Ricciardo revealed his ideal retirement home destination. Talking to his best friend Blake while on a road trip across Western Australia, the Honey Badger went from Boorloo in Perth to Wine Drive.

Looking at the trip as a journey of reconnecting with his home country, Ricciardo also made a stop at the Margaret River Region. Appreciating the calm and peace around the area, the 35-year-old detailed how it would make for the perfect retirement home for him one day.

“Now, we’re off to Margaret River. I could genuinely see myself retiring their one day. I just love the way of life.”, he said.

Apparently, the day might not be far given everything that is happening around him. There have been strong reports about VCARB replacing him with Liam Lawson after the Singapore GP. These reports have only grown stronger following a terrible qualifying session for the Australian, who could not make it past Q1.

However, there is still a sliver of hope for Ricciardo, as it all comes down to the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Starting from P16, the Aussie driver still has a shot at saving his seat but he needs to have one of the best drives of his career in Singapore. Or else, VCARB seems ready to drop him and bring on Lawson.

A curious situation developing within VCARB

Yuki Tsunoda has been in fine form for most of 2024, outperforming a highly experienced Ricciardo. The qualifying session in Singapore was no different, with Tsunoda putting his car in Q3 while the Aussie was out in Q1 itself. As such, none of the higher-ranking employees at Red Bull seem happy with the 35-year-old’s performance.

Given they have the luxury of bringing on a young driver and prepping him for 2025, VCARB might go for it. Should that happen, Ricciardo will stand without a driving seat for 2024 and without an active F1 contract for 2025.

In such a scenario, the eight-time Grand Prix winner is not up for switching disciplines to try out NASCAR or IndyCar. Thus, Ricciardo might be nearing the end of his days as a racing driver.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

