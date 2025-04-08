Tom Brady Uses a Tom Cruise Example to Break Down How to Be the Most Valuable Person in Your Life

The Patriots drafted Tom Brady in the 6th round with the 199th pick, selecting a tall, gangly kid who didn’t look like an NFL quarterback. He was also one of the slowest QBs around, with neither the strongest arm nor the best athleticism.

But over time, Brady transformed himself, tirelessly working on his game and growing into the role. What truly set him apart, though, was his competitiveness. That was his superpower, and it was with him from the start.

Now, Brady encourages his fans—and people everywhere—to discover their superpower. It won’t be the same for everyone, but finding that unique, invaluable quality requires introspection. TB12 believes it’s your job to make yourself irreplaceable. People may overlook your role, but when you stop performing it at your best, they’ll quickly notice the difference. Brady used Tom Cruise’s advice to Glen Powell to make his point.

In his newsletter, Brady recalled the powerful lesson Cruise shared with Powell during the casting of Top Gun: Maverick. Glen auditioned for the role of Rooster but lost it to Miles Teller. Despite that, Cruise still wanted Powell to be part of the film. Powell initially hesitated because the new role offered to him was smaller than Teller’s. As an ambitious actor, Powell only wanted to take on bigger roles that would launch him to a career like Cruise’s.

However, Cruise managed to change Powell’s perspective by revealing the secret to success. Instead of focusing on landing the biggest roles, Cruise advised, “Strive to be part of great movies, and make the role you’re given great.” This conversation had a lasting impact on Powell, and he embraced the role of Hangman, ultimately making it unforgettable.

Brady, too, applies this logic, arguing that not everyone can achieve the spotlight as a starting quarterback or a CEO. Not everyone is born a genius. But everyone can still make a significant impact by making themselves—and the role they’re given—indispensable.

“You don’t have to be the best to be the most valuable. You don’t have to be the star to be invaluable. You can be the best role player or the best energy guy. You can care the most. You can be the most dedicated. You can be the glue that keeps your team, your company, or your family together. That can be your role. Your unique ability. Your superpower,” he summarised the life lesson in his newsletter.

You don’t have to be in the spotlight to be valuable. It’s about applying this mindset to your daily life, finding your unique strengths, and striving to be great at what you do. It requires honesty and self-reflection to uncover both your strengths and weaknesses. It might take time and require some sacrifices, but in the end, it will pay off. Keep the bigger picture in mind.

Achieving greatness demands pushing your limits, using your abilities to their fullest, and consistently making the right decisions. It’s a journey that requires hard work, risks, and dedication, but it’s the key to realizing your potential.