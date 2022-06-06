F1

“I am gonna give him 110 percent support as he is my friend”– Mika Hakkinen on Kimi Raikkonen replacing him at McLaren for 2002

"I am gonna give him 110 percent support as he is my friend"– Mika Hakkinen on Kimi Raikkonen replacing him at McLaren for 2002
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Vitality Blast stats 2022: Most runs in T20 Blast 2022
Next Article
“Jay Williams wouldn’t let me wear #22 at Duke, so I chose #0 cause of Gilbert Arenas”: When Jayson Tatum revealed how Agent Zero was the inspiration behind his jersey number
F1 Latest News
"I am gonna give him 110 percent support as he is my friend"– Mika Hakkinen on Kimi Raikkonen replacing him at McLaren for 2002
“I am gonna give him 110 percent support as he is my friend”– Mika Hakkinen on Kimi Raikkonen replacing him at McLaren for 2002

Both Kimi Raikkonen and Mika Hakkinen share their insights as the young Finnish driver replaced…