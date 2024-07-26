Certified Cat Dad Max Verstappen Reveals His “Zoo” Growing Up

Max Verstappen is a beloved cat dad. While Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are proud dog dads, the Dutchman always had a soft spot for cats. However, Verstappen recently revealed how he had more than just cats while growing up.

“I’ve got two at the moment but I always grew up with cats”, said Verstappen when he was asked about his cats. Revealing how he had multiple pets when growing up, the 26-year-old added, “I used to have 5 cats. I had a bit of a zoo at home with 5 cats, 4 dogs, and a bird”.

max: i always grew up with cats.. i had a bit of a zoo at home! 5 cats, 4 dogs, a bird! a green flag absolutely pic.twitter.com/cVrrh9C8qx — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) July 25, 2024

The Dutchman has two cats at the moment named after the clubs in Monaco. They’re named Jimmy and Sassy. However, he once joked about them being named Lewis and Toto as the cats entered his room while he was streaming.

A recent video of Verstappen went viral on social media as he guessed the breed of the cats. The Dutchman got all the answers right and even explained the reason for how he identified each breed. Hence, Verstappen got the fans’ approval of being a certified cat dad.

The Red Bull driver was recently given a bracelet made by a fan. It was a handmade bracelet that read “cat dad”. He graciously accepted the bracelet as he was pacing through the paddock.

Verstappen would like to have 100 cats

There are countless moments when Verstappen reveals his love for cats. This year itself, during a livestream, Verstappen showcased his mobile phone cover. The cover was a Casetify cover that had a cat on the back.

Verstappen once shared a story of how he broke the door with a hammer to rescue his cat, which got locked in a dark room. The Dutchman shared this story on his livestream and pictures of that broken door surfaced on the internet.

Regardless, it looks like Verstappen wants to convert his house in Monaco into a cat zoo as he reveals his desire to adopt a hundred cats. According to GP blog, Verstappen said, “I would like a 100 cats, but also you have to take care of them”.

However, Verstappen’s smart enough to understand that it’ll be difficult for him to take care of them when he’s out, racing around the world for nine months.