Lando Norris Confesses to His Crimes: “A Cop Can’t Keep Up”

Lando Norris has established himself as one of the fastest drivers on the grid in recent times. Although operating rapidly around lightning-fast corners can be beneficial to gain some points in F1, it is equally detrimental when operated on an ordinary road. A similar scenario was recounted by the 23-year-old, who admitted to his wrongdoing in one of his most recent interviews with Sports Illustrated.

In a Twitter video posted by @ln4norris, the McLaren driver was asked when he was last pulled over for speeding. Norris admitted to being ‘done’ for speeding, he revealed that the cops had never pulled him over. In his words, Norris said, ” I’ve never been pulled in. I’ve been done for speed. That’s a big difference.”

Later, in a seat next to his teammate Oscar Piastri, Norris divulged that despite passing through a camera that flashes if someone is overspeeding, he has remained unhauled by cops. On the streets, there are several cameras installed that capture the overspeeding automobile and signal the cop to chase that car and fine them. However, according to Lando Norris, on most occasions, he has been so quick that the camera missed capturing Briton’s car.

Norris asserted that the officers were unable to keep up with his car’s speed, allowing him to flee without being detained. Regardless, while highlighting his love of speed, the McLaren driver has publicly confessed his crimes as he said while concluding, “You go past the camera flash. but I’ve never because a cop car can’t keep up, so I’ve been pulled over.”

However, it is not just Lando Norris who has confessed his fondness for overspeeding. A few weeks ago, an incident occurred involving his best friend, Max Verstappen, who found himself returning to the realm of controversies amidst a season of effortless racing.

How did Max Verstappen exhibit his fondness for speed?

Earlier this year, in August, it was reported that Max Verstappen was spotted cruising in his Aston Martin Valkyrie, one of the few hypercars designed by ‘aero god’ Adrian Newey. While the video of him originally went viral, showing his love for speed in a 1000HP beast, what followed was a series of claims that landed him in hot water.

While enjoying his time in the automobile, Verstappen initially seemed to be well within regulations. However, later, when it was investigated, it turned out that the breathtaking viral footage of the Dutchman might see him breaking an extremely critical on-road restriction.

According to Nicematin, Verstappen was caught going significantly above the speed limit. The reports stated, “At the General Directorate of the National Gendarmerie, a specialized cell tracks down these kinds of videos broadcasted on social networks. Also as per the same source, Max was apparently going at 120 KPH on a 90 KPH speed limit.”

Later reports also indicated that the overspreading could have endangered many lives, and consequently, a prosecution could be on the way for the three-time champion.

Though the rumors regarding the prosecution seemed to have little effect on Verstappen’s thinking, as the Dutchman went on to win his third driver’s championship at Qatar. Also, the Dutchman was merely the third driver to make the news for overspeeding, as it was seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton who fueled the drivers to execute these exploits in the very first place.