Charles Leclerc Addresses Undeniable Unique Racing Chemistry With Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc has recently opened up on the unique chemistry he shares with Max Verstappen because of their longstanding rivalry. The two have been rivals since childhood and have fought many battles with each other since their karting days. As a result, the two know each other well and are also aware of each other’s weaknesses.

While the two have rarely had any battles recently, they did tussle very often in the initial stages of the 2022 season. However, a series of mistakes from both Leclerc and Ferrari cost the Monegasque the chance to fight for the championship with Verstappen.

However, their fight was intense and wheel to wheel while it lasted. While many drivers may choose to leave Verstappen space or back out when fighting him, Leclerc was not one of them. In an interview last season, the Ferrari driver explained (as quoted by the bbc.com) about how the battles between them have always been close.

Leclerc provides an insight about the chemistry he shares with Verstappen

In a recent interview, Charles Leclerc explained how he has always enjoyed racing against Max Verstappen. The 25-year-old stated that since the two have raced each other for so long, he knows how much he can push the Dutchman.

When asked if he knows something about Verstappen that other drivers do not, Leclerc replied, “I know Max quite well. But I also know myself quite well and I know what are my limits. And I always try and push them as much as possible. I know that with Max, it will always be hard racing. But this is the way I like racing“.

The experience that Leclerc has with Verstappen is the same reason why the Monegasque believes he understands what position his car is in, to put up a fight against the Red Bull of his rival. Now, with Ferrari way behind Red Bull in terms of pace this season, Leclerc’s mission is first to register a win against Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc knows Max Verstappen is beatable

In an interview ahead of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, Charles Leclerc explained how he knows that Max Verstappen is beatable despite Red Bull having been on an utterly dominant run. The Dutchman has won 12 races this season, including the last 10 in a row.

Despite the same, Leclerc said, “Verstappen is beatable. We already did it last year, even if not enough. We can do it again and we must all work in the same direction. The gap is large but not irrecoverable“.

Leclerc will now have eight more opportunities this season to break Verstappen and Red Bull’s domination. The next race will take place in Singapore from September 15 to 17.