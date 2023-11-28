James Vowles Delighted Despite $9 Million Worth Development Time Goes Out of Their Hand

After Yuki Tsunoda failed to hold onto P6 during the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP, Williams managed to secure P7 in the Constructors’ championship. On paper, it seems like a mighty win for the Grove-based team who bagged a $9 million advantage over AlphaTauri. However, in reality, it comes at the cost of a staggering amount of developmental time lost.

Despite this relative loss of aerodynamic testing time, team principal, James Vowles was more concerned about making a statement. He revealed to Autosport.com, “But what I wanted them to do was to stand up and go: this is the start of our journey. By the way, we’re not going backward from here. This is a new de facto standard and a spring for us.”

At the end of the day, the $9 million paycheck isn’t what motivates the iconic British team. “It always helps having money in the bank account. But I’ve been very open and public about the fact that we’re throwing away, in terms of losses, tens of millions,” added the ex-Mercedes man.

Once F1’s most decorated team, Williams has slipped into an abyss in the more recent history of the sport. Now, with 2024 on the horizon, it is also the only team without a confirmed driver lineup for next year. If they do decide to part ways with Logan Sargeant, they would be depriving the fans of an historic season.

James Vowles could make historic Logan Sargeant decision

If Logan Sargeant is retained by Vowles for 2024, it would be the first season in the long and illustrious history of the sport where there would be no rookie on the grid. However, one particular impediment is standing in the way of this feat.

Vowles is hesitant in casting a vote of confidence in the American rookie’s favor. “He will always remain a part of our academy. We are not in a position to confirm [Logan’s seat] just at this point in time,” is what the British engineer had to say when asked about Sargeant’s fate for 2024 at Williams.

Vowles concerns, in the cost-cap era, is somewhat understandable. During a tough rookie season, the Fort-Lauderdale native has wracked up a repair bill of $4,333,ooo alone in terms of his crashes and shunts at the wheel of the FW45.

If Sargeant is indeed dropped, the Grove team could look to Liam Lawson. However, if the Bulls don’t let him go, Mercedes would be more than willing to lend Mick Schumacher to their customer team to kickstart the German’s F1 career once again.