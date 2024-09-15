mobile app bar

Carlos Sainz Says Ferrari Will “Think About” Aiming for the Championship if Success in Azerbaijan Is Achieved

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carlos Sainz Says Ferrari Will “Think About” Aiming Championship if Success in Azerbaijan Is Achieved

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Charles Leclerc won the Italian GP and took the pole at the Azerbaijan GP with a convincing margin to McLaren. Carlos Sainz — who highlighted his struggles at Baku — qualified in P3. With Ferrari coming alive in the recent races and the championship gaps not too far apart, Sainz suggests that their championship prospects will open up if they can bring home a good result in Baku.

The Spaniard was asked about Ferrari‘s championship hopes after the Azerbaijan GP. The reporter highlighted that McLaren only had Piastri starting in the top 10 in Baku, with the Red Bull struggling and Mercedes behind them.

According to the BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast, Sainz replied, “It depends on tomorrow. If tomorrow we manage to cut a bit more and finish the job, we will think more about it.”

Ferrari is only 39 points behind Red Bull in the constructors’ championship. A good result in Baku will put them right up with McLaren in a three-way championship fight. With Norris starting P15 and claiming it’s not easy to reach the top 10, the Scuderia can easily outscore the two championship contenders by a significant margin.

If Ferrari performs strongly in Baku, they have a great chance of taking the championship lead in Singapore. Red Bull struggled a lot in the streets of Singapore last year and the RB20 has carried over those characteristics, arguably to a higher degree. McLaren, on the other hand, struggles on circuits with low grip.

However, not only Ferrari but Leclerc is also possibly in the mix for the drivers’ championship.

Leclerc’s drivers’ championship chances 

Leclerc started the Azerbaijan GP on pole and is the fastest driver around the Baku streets based on past performances. With Norris pessimistic about his chances of finishing in the top 10, a Leclerc win would put the Ferrari driver second in the championship.

Leclerc’s gap to Verstappen is currently 86 points, which he can reduce in the upcoming races if Red Bull continues down the path they’re currently treading. With Sainz nowhere near the championship, he can definitely play as a strategic rear gunner for the Monegasque.

However, it is a very long shot and even tougher than Norris’ championship bid. Still, Ferrari winning either of the championships will arguably be the best farewell gift for Sainz, who is moving to Williams in 2025.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these