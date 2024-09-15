Carlos Sainz Says Ferrari Will “Think About” Aiming for the Championship if Success in Azerbaijan Is Achieved

Charles Leclerc won the Italian GP and took the pole at the Azerbaijan GP with a convincing margin to McLaren. Carlos Sainz — who highlighted his struggles at Baku — qualified in P3. With Ferrari coming alive in the recent races and the championship gaps not too far apart, Sainz suggests that their championship prospects will open up if they can bring home a good result in Baku.

The Spaniard was asked about Ferrari‘s championship hopes after the Azerbaijan GP. The reporter highlighted that McLaren only had Piastri starting in the top 10 in Baku, with the Red Bull struggling and Mercedes behind them.

According to the BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast, Sainz replied, “It depends on tomorrow. If tomorrow we manage to cut a bit more and finish the job, we will think more about it.”

Ferrari is only 39 points behind Red Bull in the constructors’ championship. A good result in Baku will put them right up with McLaren in a three-way championship fight. With Norris starting P15 and claiming it’s not easy to reach the top 10, the Scuderia can easily outscore the two championship contenders by a significant margin.

If Ferrari performs strongly in Baku, they have a great chance of taking the championship lead in Singapore. Red Bull struggled a lot in the streets of Singapore last year and the RB20 has carried over those characteristics, arguably to a higher degree. McLaren, on the other hand, struggles on circuits with low grip.

However, not only Ferrari but Leclerc is also possibly in the mix for the drivers’ championship.

Leclerc’s drivers’ championship chances

Leclerc started the Azerbaijan GP on pole and is the fastest driver around the Baku streets based on past performances. With Norris pessimistic about his chances of finishing in the top 10, a Leclerc win would put the Ferrari driver second in the championship.

Leclerc’s gap to Verstappen is currently 86 points, which he can reduce in the upcoming races if Red Bull continues down the path they’re currently treading. With Sainz nowhere near the championship, he can definitely play as a strategic rear gunner for the Monegasque.

However, it is a very long shot and even tougher than Norris’ championship bid. Still, Ferrari winning either of the championships will arguably be the best farewell gift for Sainz, who is moving to Williams in 2025.