When Charles Leclerc Got a $1,000 Bike Shipped 8,000 Miles to Home in Monaco Because of ‘Good Memories’

Charles Leclerc is currently in his seventh F1 season, having begun his career in 2018 with Sauber. Soon after he secured the Sauber seat, the Monegasque bought a $1,000 bike from Bali, Indonesia. Leclerc then had this bike shipped 8,000 miles back to his home in Monaco. As per his biography by Adam Hay-Nicholls, Leclerc took all this pain because of “good memories”.

During his trip to Bali, Leclerc rented a Yamaha Scorpio for $19 a day. Since he made such good memories while riding it, he decided to buy it outright.

“I had just arrived in F1 and decided to take all my closest friends on holiday, for the first time outside Europe. I wanted to take it [$1,000 bike] with me back to Monte-Carlo, even though it was a mess to get it registered to ride there”, explained Leclerc.

Another reason Leclerc revealed for buying the bike was his frustrations with Monaco’s traffic. Since the roads of Monaco are quite narrow, there are often traffic jams.

As a result, Leclerc prefers to use his scooter or the Yamaha Scorpio he bought from Bali. Although the 26-year-old’s bike costs $1,000, it is much cheaper than some of the other luxurious rides he owns.

Charles Leclerc owns yachts worth millions of dollars

In the same biography, Adam Hay-Nicholls reveals the exorbitant prices of Charles Leclerc’s luxurious yachts. In 2020, the Monegasque bought a $2 million open-top silver Riva DolceRiva.

Soon after, he bought a $3 million silver Riva 66′ Ribelle. He named this Sedici (which translates to 16 from Italian), his racing number.

This yacht of his has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Leclerc usually takes the Sedici out to visit La Reserve de La Mala, a VIP restaurant on a private beach on the west of Monaco. The Ferrari driver usually travels there with his friends.

Other than yachts, Leclerc also owns some of the most expensive cars. Since the 26-year-old is a racing driver, it is no secret that he has a thrill for speed. Hence, most of the cars he owns have a high horsepower.

The most recent car he added to his garage was the 2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3. This car costs a whopping $2.2 million. It is fitted with a 6.5-liter V-12 engine and has an output of 829 hp.

Meanwhile, some of the other cars Leclerc owns include the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the 488 Pista Spider, the 812 Superfast, the Ferrari Roma, and the 812 Competizione Aperta, among others.