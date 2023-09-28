Charles Leclerc’s GF Gets Cancelled as Fans Cut Ties With Alexandra Saint Mleux Over Resurfaced Liked Tweet

Charles Leclerc has always tried to keep his personal life a secret. He had been successful in doing that until recently. In the recent past, the spotlight has consistently shone on his romance with Alexandra Saint Mleux. Their relationship became a topic of fascination for fans and media alike, with the couple making frequent public appearances together in the paddock. However, a social media activity involving Alexandra has seemingly redirected fan attention, causing them to cease their valuable love for her.

Hailing from Italy, 21-year-old Alexandra Saint is reportedly studying Art History in Paris, France. Beyond her academic pursuits, she boasts a significant following on Instagram and TikTok. Although the details of how her relationship with Charles Leclerc started remain somewhat mysterious, they have since become one of the most cherished couples in the Formula 1 paddock. Their public journey together commenced during the Monaco Grand Prix and extended throughout the F1 Summer break, marked by a luxurious yacht vacation. Notably, they also made a joint appearance on the center court at Wimbledon shortly after the British Grand Prix.

However, just when everything seemed flawless, a single action has now caused Alexandra to face significant trouble.

Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend, Alexandra Saint lands in hot waters

Similar to Formula 1’s zero-tolerance policy for racism, its fans also hold strong opinions about individuals associated with any form of discrimination. According to F1 Gossipgirl Instagram, a significant development has come to light, which goes beyond mere speculation. It appears that Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend has found herself in a precarious situation after it was spotted that she had liked a racist tweet back in 2017. This revelation has not been well-received by her followers and fan pages.

In response, one of the fan pages dedicated to her, named alexandrasaintmleux.mcu has decided to discontinue its support, as it seems that the page admin is upset and no longer wishes to see her referred to as “queen.” This incident has generated a considerable amount of controversy and discussion among Formula 1 enthusiasts.

The F1gossipgirl has posted some of the pictures in which this exact fan page’s story read, ” I was one of the first Fanpages (my old account got deleted) and even the first page who got to talk to Alexandra and that was really lovely and I was really happy and 100% excited about this but seeing the liked tweet just made me a bit upset. I’m mixed too and I wouldn’t like to make a page about this kind of person and seeing people call her ” Queen” and whatever is just wrong for me. Hope you understand.”

However, there’s more to this story. Despite being a social media star who captivates her numerous fans with engaging content, it appears that Mleux isn’t particularly fond of the spotlight in her real-life interactions.

Alexandra Saint isn’t a fan of being in the limelight

At the beginning of this month, Charles Leclerc’s romantic outings with Alexandra Saint Mleux took an unexpected turn as she actively avoided the camera flashes. This attempt to remain inconspicuous didn’t go unnoticed, sparking online speculation among fans.

To put things further into perspective, it’s evident from the second and third images in the post that Ms. Saint was uncomfortable with a photo of herself posted on a fan page. She messaged a fan page and wrote, “ Hi, sorry it wasn’t personal I just saw the 3 first pictures you posted of myself and it made me feel really self conscious so I didn’t want to think about everyone seeing them and ended up just blocking the account.” This situation highlights that not all individuals who have a presence on social media enjoy being in the spotlight.

Her private Instagram profile and her reserved demeanor around cameras suggest a personality not entirely accustomed to constant paparazzi and fan attention. This contrast underscores the idea that online personas can differ significantly from one’s comfort level with real-world exposure.