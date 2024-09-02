“McLaren Were on the Backfoot From Lap 1”: F1 Expert Reveals the Cost of Oscar Piastri’s Sensational Move

The Italian GP provided conclusive proof of the fact that the McLaren drivers are free to race each other, despite what is at stake for Lando Norris. F1 expert Harry Benjamin, however, believes that the decision to not intervene cost them the race win at Monza.

Benjamin reflected on Oscar Piastri’s sublime overtake on Norris on lap one, which helped him take the lead of the Grand Prix. While it made for great viewing for the audience, it gave way for Charles Leclerc to move ahead, and sent Norris scrambling for a different strategy.

“Owing to Piastri’s move, Norris had to come in early and undercut,” said Benjamin on the F1: Chequered Flag podcast. “…and from that moment on, McLaren were on the back foot from Lap 1.”

Piastri held on to his lead until his first stop, and Norris was stuck in P3. McLaren decided to adopt a two-stop strategy thereafter, in hopes of better race pace in the closing stages, but they didn’t take track position into account. Ferrari’s one-stop plan worked in favor of Leclerc, who drove 38 laps on the hard tires to win in Monza.

McLaren meanwhile, had to settle for Piastri and Norris in P2 and P3 respectively. They had a lot more to offer, and things could have been very different had Piastri and Norris been told to hold their positions during the start of the race.

Norris’ championship hopes dwindle

McLaren’s performance in Monza helped them reduce the gap to Red Bull in the constructors’ championship to just eight points. With another solid haul of points at the next Grand Prix – Baku – the Woking-based team can take the lead in the standings.

For Norris, personally, things were not looking so merry after the Italian GP. Had Norris won, the gap to Max Verstappen would have been down to 53. Instead, it was at 62 after Monza. A missed opportunity, since it was Red Bull’s off day and Verstappen finished sixth.

As things stand, Verstappen finishing even in the podium places will hamper Norris’ title ambitions. There are just eight races remaining, and for Norris to win his first crown, he would have to pray for Red Bull’s misery more than his own success.