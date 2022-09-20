“You can lose upto 10 pounds”– Lewis Hamilton’s intense races propel him to spent $280,000 on race recovery routine

Lewis Hamilton reveals the intensity of F1 races and how crucial rest is needed for any F1 driver before they head on to another track.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is known for his fair yet hard racing, which has helped him to be at the top of his game for the last 15 years.

However, every race has a physical toll and can tire a driver. While appearing on the Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert, Hamilton was asked about the physical demands of the sport.

Without exaggerating, Hamilton pointed out certain tough aspects of F1. He even remarked that a driver could lose up to 10 pounds from a race.

“Not only do you lose a lot of energy from the mental side, but you can also lose up to 10 pounds,” claims Hamilton when asked about how tough wet races are.

Hamilton also added that he spends most of his time sleeping after a race, as the body needs full recovery. Though, there is more to it than what the Briton does after a race.

Also read: A Michael Jordan quote that Daniel Ricciardo applies in every sphere of his life

Lewis Hamilton spends hugely on his post-recovery

Hamilton has already mentioned how hectic things are during the race that a person absolutely wears out by completing the race. Thus, in Hamilton’s routine, he takes a day off right after a race.

During that time, he de-stresses his whole body. The 103 Grand Prix winner says he includes cryotherapy in his race-recovery sessions. Hamilton, who has a massive wealth, has installed a cryo chamber, which reportedly cost around $280,000, and it’s his favourite spot after every Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has led an #F1 race for 27,613km which is more than two laps around the moon. pic.twitter.com/sdnzEwko7Y — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) September 19, 2022

“I do cryotherapy, I might do some pool work, and I make sure I get physio or acupuncture that day, or just a steam room,” said Hamilton to GQ.

Apart from that, Hamilton also confessed to GQ that earlier in his career, he didn’t give much attention to stretching. But now, he believes it’s highly crucial for him amidst so much physical strain.

Also read: Liberty Media provides alternative to $100,000 worth Las Vegas GP tickets