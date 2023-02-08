HomeSearch

After Max Verstappen Speaks Up, F1 Boss Assures They’ll Gag No Driver

Tanish Chachra
|Published 08/02/2023

After Max Verstappen Speaks Up, F1 Boss Assures They'll Gag No Driver

Credits: Twitter & US Today

Max Verstappen recently spoke against the FIA’s attempt to limit the free speech of the F1 drivers. The Dutchman resisting the new decree by the governing body was surprising as it was coming through an unlikely source.

Considering Verstappen hardly says anything related to boiling issues in the sport or anywhere else and prefers to speak only on racing, his comments surely raised some eyebrows.

So when the world champion who likes to be known as apolitical speaks up means something is wrong. And that has also prompted Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to make a response.

Also read: Lando Norris Reveals ‘Horrible’ Thing About Carlos Sainz That Will Keep Girlfriends Away

Max Verstappen gets a response from the F1 boss

Speaking on the reported ban on political statements on F1 platforms, Domenicali has affirmed that neither the FIA nor F1 is trying to gag the drivers and would still continue to give them a space to speak.

“Everyone wants to talk, so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way, the better it is,” he said to Guardian. “We have a huge opportunity because our sport’s position is increasingly global, multicultural and multivalued.

Domenicali further adds that they won’t change this approach as a sport and would keep giving drivers a platform to speak until they speak appropriately without offending anyone.

The need to find an acceptable resolution

The contradicting statement to FIA’s new rule shows the rising tensions between the FIA and the F1 owners Liberty Media, which haven’t been impressed by the governing body’s ruling over the recent years.

There have been instances where some of the decisions have gone against the interests of the owners of the sport. Nevertheless, Domenicali claims he is pursuing a viable resolution between both parties, i.e., F1 drivers and FIA, over this ruling.

Meanwhile, he expects the FIA to clarify more to the drivers and specify to them what can be said and not said. Moreover, he also emphasized with the FIA over their recent ruling.

He states that since the ruling motorsport body is a part of the International Olympic Committee, there are some laws that the FIA must abide by to align with the international body.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton and LeBron James Once Got Intro Trouble With British Royal Family for Breaking Protocols

About the author
Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra is the Motorsport editor at The SportsRush. He saw his first race when F1 visited India in 2011, and since then, his romance with the sport has been seasonal until he took up this role in 2020. Reigniting F1's coverage on this site, Tanish has fallen in love with the sport all over again. He loves Kimi Raikkonen and sees a future world champion in Oscar Piastri. Away from us, he loves to snuggle inside his books.

Read more from Tanish Chachra