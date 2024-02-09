Charles Leclerc Fires Subtle Warning at Lewis Hamilton – “Second Place Is Not My Goal”

Having been associated with Mercedes for over a decade, Lewis Hamilton’s decision to team up with Ferrari’s wonder kid Charles Leclerc has sparked a lot of attention. Leclerc has addressed the matter for the first time since the announcement. While the 26-year-old didn’t directly refer to Hamilton in his remarks, he subtly conveyed a message of caution to the Briton.

Advertisement

In a Daily Mail interview as quoted by F1 Maximaal, Leclerc emphasized that his primary motivation is winning the championship for both the fans and the team. Additionally, he expressed that settling for anything less than the first place would not satisfy him, as it does not align with his primary goal.

He elaborated, ” Winning the championship is the only goal I have. I am only happy if I win, second place is not my goal.”

Advertisement

He went on to explain that setting reasonable goals is crucial for drivers. Leclerc thought back to his and the team’s performance from the previous year and conceded that Red Bull had a big advantage at the start. As a result, he stressed Ferrari’s need to concentrate on narrowing the gap as much as possible at the start of the season.

Surely, being well-acquainted with Hamilton, Leclerc recognizes that the #44 driver isn’t joining Ferrari to take a back seat. Therefore, to retain his status as the team’s lead driver, Leclerc must deliver peak performances consistently.

What else did Charles Leclerc say?

Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari in 2025 will result in Carlos Sainz’s departure. Since joining the team in 2021, Sainz has strived to create memorable moments for fans with his impressive driving skills.

Alongside Leclerc, the Spanish driver has also enjoyed himself. When discussing this, Leclerc mentioned in his conversation that he shares a good relationship with the former McLaren driver.

Advertisement

He said, ” We have a very special relationship. I mean, of course we’re friends off the track too. I see Carlos more than my own family because we have now completed 24 races.”

Apart from that, the Monegasque has also provided insights regarding Ferrari’s upcoming official unveiling, slated for February 13th. He revealed that he had a glimpse of the car yesterday, albeit it was not yet fully painted. This has left him feeling excited. Furthermore, he expressed eagerness about getting behind the wheel of the car for the first time during the launch event.

Apart from Leclerc, Sainz will also attend the car launch, albeit with mixed emotions. Hamilton’s shift to Ferrari has left Sainz feeling disheartened. However, the #55 driver still maintains a calm demeanor and a strong ambition to push himself to greater speeds. He is still keeping his focus on winning the world championship.

Speaking candidly about his emotions, Sainz told Sky Italia, “It’s certainly not the best feeling to start the season. As I said, however, I don’t want to think about anything other than giving my all in the season that awaits me with Ferrari.”