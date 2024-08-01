Ferrari Set to Take Away Charles Leclerc’s $3 Million Supercar for Fans’ Sake

Formula 1 drivers are known to have a fairly exquisite car collection. Being a Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc owns some of the brand’s most rare cars. One such vehicle in his collection is the Ferrari Daytona SP3 hypercar valued at approximately $3 million. However, the Monegasque will have to bid goodbye to one of his favorite machines for a short while.

Ferrari is set to hold an exhibition at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena, Italy. This museum is dedicated to the life and work of the man behind the iconic brand. The exhibition will feature some of Ferrari’s most exotic cars including Leclerc’s Daytona SP3 for the sake of the Ferrari fans.

The exhibition will commence on September 11 and is scheduled to last for a few weeks. Although, an exact end date is not yet specified. This means that the Ferrari driver will have to stay away from his treasured Daytona SP3 while the exhibition lasts.

Leclerc is extremely fond of his Daytona SP3 and is often spotted driving around in it on the streets of Monaco. Still, the Monagasque has no shortage of vehicles from the Italian manufacturer.

A sneak peek into Leclerc’s Ferrari collection

The Daytona SP3 was designed through Ferrari’s Tailor Made program, allowing Leclerc to personalize the vehicle to his liking. The car features a striking Nero Opaco finish, complemented by red and white stripes that run down its center. Meanwhile, Leclerc’s racing number, 16, is also displayed on each door, and his signature is featured between the two carbon sports bucket seats.

Under the hood, the Daytona SP3 is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, which produces an impressive 840 hp and 514 lb-ft of torque. This performance enables the hypercar to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.85 seconds.

Some of the other cars in Leclerc’s Ferrari collection include the 488 Pista Spider. The car features a striking black paint job with red and white stripes, mirroring the Monegasque flag. It has a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine that generates 710 hp, propelling the car from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph.

Another gem in Leclerc’s collection is a limited edition Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta. His personalized version sports an all-white exterior, making it quite unique. Under the hood, a 6.5-liter V12 engine delivers over 800 hp, with the ability to rev up to an impressive 9,500 rpm.