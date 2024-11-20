mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc Excited About ‘Learning Opportunity’ Lewis Hamilton Bringing to Ferrari

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Großbritannien, 44), Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari HP, Monaco, 16) bei der Fahrerparade, MEX, Formel 1 Weltmeisterschaft, Grand Prix von Mexiko City, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Großbritannien, 44), Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari HP, Monaco, 16) bei der Fahrerparade, MEX, Formel 1 Weltmeisterschaft, Grand Prix von Mexiko City, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez | Credits- IMAGO / Eibner

With just weeks left until Lewis Hamilton officially becomes a Ferrari driver, much of the focus is on the potential team dynamic between him and Charles Leclerc. On Tuesday, Hamilton insisted that he wanted equal treatment, and a day later, Leclerc opened up about his desire to learn from Hamilton’s experience.

I am not worried about Hamilton’s arrival. I see it much more as an opportunity,” Leclerc said in an interview with Reppublica. “Lewis is the most successful, for me it is not only an opportunity to learn from one of the best ever but also to compete with him in the same car“.

The 27-year-old believes he will have a much better grasp of his abilities once he competes against Hamilton—someone who isn’t looking for favoritism—in the same machinery. “You never know if it is the car’s limitations that prevent you from taking certain corners or if he is particularly good,” Leclerc added.

Hamilton’s main aim at Ferrari would be to win his eighth World Championship, which Mercedes’ cars didn’t allow him to do since the ground effect regulations kicked in two years ago. It could also lead to clashes with Leclerc, who for long has been Ferrari’s golden boy poised to bring Championship glory back to the town of Maranello.

However, based on what both drivers have said in the build-up to the start of their time together, there is mutual respect. Leclerc will be able to learn a lot just by being in the same room as the 39-year-old. For instance, Hamilton’s ability to build a strong connection with the team and provide valuable feedback was highly praised by Mercedes. This is something Leclerc could definitely take notes on.

For now, however, Leclerc’s focus is on 2024 and helping Ferrari win the Constructors’ title. His goal is to ‘finish things in style’ with outgoing teammate Carlos Sainz. With just 36 points separating the team from McLaren in P1, the race is on.

