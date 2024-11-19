Lewis Hamilton Insists on Having ‘Equal Treatment’ for Him and Charles Leclerc by Ferrari

Ever since Lewis Hamilton announced his blockbuster decision to switch to Ferrari, concerns have emerged over how the team dynamics will be at Maranello. Several experts have suggested over the course of this year that Ferrari will favor Hamilton, simply because he is a seven-time champion and has the experience of winning championships.

However, Hamilton, much to the surprise of such experts, has in fact insisted on receiving “equal treatment” for both him and his soon-to-be Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Italian publication Autoracer reported the same:

“Despite the record (achievements) and the 7 titles, (Hamilton) will start the new adventure with great humility. Ferrari will not change its way of managing the drivers, ensuring to manage the pair with the greatest possible equity.”

“An equal treatment, therefore, between the holder of an infinity of records in the history of F1 (from the 7 world titles to 105 victories, from 104 pole positions to 201 podiums) and the talent grown in the nursery of the Cavallino Rampante”.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc have the greatest amount of respect for one another, and hence if they receive “equal treatment,” their regard for one another is unlikely to change. Moreover, both of them are superstar drivers often getting the priority at their respective teams so far.

Charles leclerc about lewis hamilton

“the most successful driver in f1 history”

” the best ever he can’t wait to learn from”

mad respect between the two wishing them the best ❤️pic.twitter.com/pVW2MDJrVk — (@versacerrari) June 21, 2024

So, neither of them would want to settle as a #2 driver for the other. While Hamilton is statistically the greatest F1 driver, Leclerc has also proved his mettle and established himself as a future world champion at Ferrari.

All this is likely to benefit the Scuderia, who will have two of the strongest drivers in the sport pushing each other week in and week out to achieve better results.

Leclerc “looking forward” to challenge Hamilton will bring

It is likely to be a daunting task for any F1 driver to face Hamilton, who has broken some of the biggest records in the sport. However, in order for any sportsperson to be successful, these are the challenges they need to embrace to prove themselves.

And Leclerc hopes to do just that. “It is going to be a big challenge for me, but I am really looking forward to it,” said Leclerc on the Box Box Box podcast.

With him being on the same team as Hamilton, Leclerc hopes to learn whatever he can from the seven-time champion. This could pertain to how the Briton interacts with the team, the feedback he shares to help the team improve the pace of the car, or simply how he tries to get the best out of the package that is given to him.