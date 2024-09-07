mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc Gets Influenced By a TikTok To Fix His Social Media Game

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Charles Leclerc

Credits- IMAGO

Standing as the second-most followed F1 driver on Instagram, Charles Leclerc has a huge online presence. Taking care of the aesthetic of his posts, Leclerc is extremely particular with each element of his profile. However, last month, a TikTok user named Even Gray Smith assessed the Ferrari driver’s Instagram, and pointed out some things which would make it better.

One issue was Leclerc’s profile picture, which showed him looking into a mirror in a black-and-white silhouette. Smith, noting that it didn’t showcase the 26-year-old’s face effectively, suggested that Leclerc choose a different photo—one that Smith recommended.

Leclerc came accross the same, and changed his profile picture. It had an element of ‘red’ on it, which suited well to his identity as a Ferrari driver, according to the TikToker.

The action also showcased how Leclerc spends a decent amount of time looking for tips to perfect his online presence.

Besides profile pictures, Smith also asked Leclerc to improve the visibility of his face in cover photos. While most were satisfactory, several images used on his music albums didn’t properly showcase his face. Additionally, Smith requested that Leclerc post more pictures of himself interacting with fans.

Since Smith put up his post, there has been significant changes to the way the Monegasque driver uploads his photos. Cover images capture his full face, with fan interactions also finding its way into his feed.

However, Smith found little else wrong with Leclerc’s profile. Describing it as ‘perfect,’ he suggested only minor changes. This was evident from the fact that brand shoots and collaboration posts remained consistent with the overall theme of the profile.

Color tones and relevant images were maintained throughout, even when Lewis Hamilton and his dog Roscoe appeared on Leclerc’s profile.

