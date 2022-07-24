Charles Leclerc has lost whopping 75 points from winning positions in the 2022 season so far

Charles Leclerc has lost a total of 75 points in his title fight in the 2022 season and currently stands P2 in the drivers’ standings.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered a third heartbreaking DNF at the 2022 French Grand Prix. Leclerc took the lead in the race at the lights out but made a mistake halfway through and had to retire.

The Monegasque failed to bag any points during the weekend in France while his rival Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the race and extended his lead by 63 points.

With 170 points, Leclerc stands at P2 in the championship standing. He has had several bad lucks in the 2022 season which has seen him lose a whopping 75 points from winning positions.

After Leclerc crashed into the barriers at the high-speed Turn 11, he said, “I am performing at the highest level of my career but if I keep the mistakes then it is pointless. If we lose the championship by 32 points I will know where they are coming from but it is unacceptable.”

Charles Leclerc made a mistake at the wrong moment

The Ferrari driver admitted that he made a mistake at the Circuit Paul Ricard. Leclerc revealed that he had been struggling with the balance of the car throughout the weekend.

“I made a mistake at the wrong moment,” he added. On turn 11 when Leclerc went too wide and hit the barriers, he said on team radio that he “couldn’t get off the throttle” before yelling “no!” to his race engineer.

Leclerc had previously come across the issues with the throttle during the weekend in Austria. He managed to drive around the issue to win the race, but it is not clear if that problem is any way linked to the issue he suffered in France.

