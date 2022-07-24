F1

“Ferrari are absolutely doomed”- Carlos Sainz corrects his own race engineer after being misinformed on time penalty

"Ferrari are absolutely doomed"- Carlos Sainz corrects his own race engineer after being misinformed on time penalty
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
”So I get up and I’m like ‘this is really going south," - Chris Jericho explains how he had to think on his feet during a match with an injured superstar
Next Article
"This is business and if it brings money, great" - Charles Oliveira claims that Conor McGregor call-outs are just done for financial gain
F1 Latest News
Nico Rosberg confirms French GP will go off the calendar as it's unable pay $55 Million
Nico Rosberg confirms French GP will go off the calendar as it’s unable pay $55 Million

Nico Rosberg has confirmed that French GP will not be returning to the F1 calendar…