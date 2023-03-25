‘Pianist’ Charles Leclerc Posts a Beautiful Video With His $47,000 Piano; Fans Wonder ‘How Can He Be So Perfect’

Charles Leclerc has undoubtedly established himself as one of the greatest drivers on the current F1 grid due to the outstanding performances he has consistently delivered on the race track. However, few fans know of the Monegasque driver’s other talents.

One of them is being a pianist. The 25-year-old has posted videos of himself playing the piano when taking time off to relax.

Charles Leclerc once again shows off his piano skills

Taking to Instagram, Charles Leclerc posted a beautiful video of himself playing the piano. The post has been well-liked by fans as it has been reshared by various people.

. @Charles_Leclerc playing the piano today 🫶 pic.twitter.com/UW3cYNOcqG — Charles Leclerc Fan Page (@LeclercNews) March 25, 2023

Beautiful piano pieces by Charles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zeu0bLwTpa — 에클레어 (@sharr__leclerc) March 25, 2023

charles leclerc playing piano is just amazing — J 🏎️ (@hugaarondingle) March 25, 2023

@Charles_Leclerc playing the piano on his IG story is just 🤍! How can he be soooo perfect?! — Roy Edward (@roieddardstark) March 25, 2023

This is not the first time that Leclerc has shown off his skills while playing the piano. At the beginning of this month, F1 also posted a video of the Monegasque showcasing his talents.

@Charles_Leclerc is a man of many talents! 🎹 And, in our latest episode of #F1BeyondTheGrid, the @ScuderiaFerrari driver gave us a taste of his magical piano skills ✨ Listen to Charles’ episode now 👉 https://t.co/DrkNvIB9CO#F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 2, 2023

Charles Leclerc playing piano passing by your tl to bless your day 🥰pic.twitter.com/bBp40YFUod — Madie 🏁 (@Madiethebadieee) March 30, 2022

Leclerc and Ferrari have had a difficult start to 2023

While Charles Leclerc seems to be all smiles off the race track, it is pertinent to note that his 2023 season has gotten off to a disastrous start. The Monegasque kickstarted the new campaign with a DNF in Bahrain before finishing seventh in Saudi Arabia.

Consequently of these results, Leclerc has just scored six points so far and finds himself eighth in the championship. The 25-year-old is a whopping 38 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen, who has scored 44 points out of a maximum of 52.

Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz, has not fared much better either. Even though the Spaniard is currently placed fourth in the championship with 20 points, he has been way off the pace as compared to the two Red Bulls.

Regarding the Constructors’ Championship, Ferrari is currently in fourth with just 26 points. They are 12 points behind both Mercedes and Aston Martin and a staggering 49 points behind leaders Red Bull.

The Prancing Horse will not have much time to put the setback of the opening two races of the season behind them as the next race in Australia takes place this weekend. The race in Melbourne will take place from March 31 to April 2.