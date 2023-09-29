Charles Leclerc Leaks Ferrari Contract Details as Rigorous Media Training Crumbles in Public

The future of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz has hung in the balance for as long as one can remember. Since the start of the 2023 season, the constant question around Ferrari has been, ‘When will they announce the contract extensions of Leclerc and Sainz?’ While rumors have always found a way to surface, no solid lead ever came forth.

However, that might have changed now with Leclerc accidentally revealing details about his future with the team in an interview, subsequently reported by NextGen Auto.

During the interview, Leclerc talked about his future with the Prancing Horse and ended up talking about details of the future that extend beyond his current contract. “As a driver, it is very difficult to know exactly where each team stands. I focus on myself and on Ferrari. I haven’t had a chance to drive the (2026) car in the simulator yet, and as soon as I do, I’ll be able to say a little more. But yes, at the moment, it is very difficult to have a clear picture of the development or anything.”

Charles Leclerc reveals potential association with Ferrari beyond his current contract

As soon as Leclerc pointed out (via NextGen Auto) that he hadn’t yet gotten a chance to test the 2026 Ferrari car on the simulator, fans figured out the massive mistake by the Monegasque driver. They took to social media to express their reactions over the slip-up by Leclerc after Ferrari had done a great job of building up anticipation throughout the year.

One fan compared Leclerc to Hollywood actor Tom Holland for his ability to hold on to a secret.

While another pointed out Leclerc did so, only to make the sport interesting once again.

Some fans took the opportunity to say how funny the incident was and let their creative side shine with some memes.

Things look good for Carlos Sainz too

After the impressive performances put up by Carlos Sainz in Italy and Singapore, his future in Ferrari looks better than ever. Of late, the Spaniard has done well to outperform his teammate and become the Tifosi’s favorite driver.

Given the same, team principal Fred Vasseur said earlier that he wanted to enter the 2024 season with clarity over the driver’s future with the team. Despite having over 12 months to finalize things, Vasseur (and Sainz) would want to iron things out before the 2023 season ends.

Earlier this year, the Ferrari boss earmarked the date when he would start negotiations with the drivers. Vasseur said he would open talks with Sainz and Leclerc following the Japanese GP and would hope for them to sign the contracts in the winter.

With the Japanese GP behind us and Leclerc all but confirming his future with the team, it seems only a matter of time before we hear an official word from Ferrari.