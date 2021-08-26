“Momentum will be key to the midfield fight” – Sebastian Vettel looking to get over Hungary disappointment and score big points at Spa

“Momentum will be key to the midfield fight” – Sebastian Vettel was robbed of 18 points after a fuel sample issue at Hungary but is looking to get over it and score big this weekend at Spa.

Sebastian Vettel has made a decent start to his resurgent career with Aston Martin, scoring more points than his teammate Lance Stroll. It would have been much more, had the FIA not stripped him of the 18 points he scored at Hungary for apparently having less fuel than required at the end of the race.

Had he kept the 18 points, he would have been just two points behind Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly. But, nevertheless, the four-time champion has moved over it and is looking to have a strong result at Spa this weekend.

“It’s a very busy end to the season with several triple-headers, so momentum will be key to the midfield fight. We want to be scoring good points at Spa to really get the ball rolling and to put pressure on the teams ahead.

“I think every driver on the grid enjoys racing at Spa and it’s definitely one of my favourite places to drive a Formula 1 car because of the layout and the special combination of corners.

“I have great memories of Spa having won here in 2011, 2013 and 2018, so I can’t wait to get back on track.”

Lance Stroll looking to impress at maternal home

Vettel’s teammate Lance Stroll has Belgian roots courtesy of his mother and holds Spa in special regard. He, like Vettel, wants to have a strong weekend, and make Aston Martin stronger in their midfield battle with Alpine and AlphaTauri.

“It’s been nice to have a break and come back with maximum focus and determination for the second half of the year.

“Spa is always a home race of sorts for me because of my Belgian heritage. It’s one of my favourite grands prix of the year – anything can happen at Spa!”

