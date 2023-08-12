Amidst Doubts Over Carlos Sainz’s Future, Ferrari Boss Earmarks the Day He Will Start Renegotiating With Drivers to Secure Their Commitment

Carlos Sainz’s future at Ferrari has been in doubt for a long while. Reports suggest the Spanish driver might have reached a pre-contract deal with Audi, who is set to join F1 in the 2026 season. However, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is hoping to continue the team’s association with their current drivers, as he has now set a date for when he will open contract talks with them.

Advertisement

Carlos Sainz signed a two-year extension deal with Ferrari in 2022. The extension, preceded by another two-year deal in 2020, saw the Spaniard pocket approximately $25 million. Meanwhile, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, signed a $66.5 million five-year contract until the end of 2024.

With both their drivers’ contracts ending with the 2024 season, it has become a top priority for Ferrari to open contract negotiations as soon as possible. However, Vasseur is aiming to postpone the conversation until after the summer.

Advertisement

Fred Vasseur sets a date for contract negotiations with current Ferrari drivers

Ferrari team boss, Fred Vasseur, has assured that he will open contract negotiations with the team’s current drivers after the Japanese GP. He hopes the drivers will sign a new contract with the team in the winter. Vasseur understands the drivers’ importance to his team and hopes for their continued association with Ferrari.

“We’re going to start talking about contract extensions after the Japanese GP, to be able to sign in the winter. Leclerc is fantastic in qualifying and Sainz has a great capacity for work, which he passed on to Charles.”

While some reports suggest Sainz has already agreed to a pre-contract deal with Audi, others suggest he is still loyal to Ferrari. Thus, there have been contrasting reports about the Spaniard, adding more doubts about his future endeavors in F1.

Sainz’s loyalties still lie with Ferrari.

A close, unnamed friend from Sainz’s entourage recently came forth to say Sainz has not yet agreed to a contract with any other team. According to the source, the Spaniard’s alliance lies only with Ferrari, who are plan A, B, and C for him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1_naija/status/1688265075470090240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Reports have also suggested Charles Leclerc might soon be signing a massive $198.5 million five-year contract with the prancing horse. With such an astronomical amount, Sainz might have his hopes up too for a considerable cheque. Hence, Ferrari’s best chance at securing the driver’s services might lie in them offering him a lucrative deal. Nevertheless, Ferrari’s dithering behavior and myopic treatment of Sainz may see the 28-year-old walk out the door.