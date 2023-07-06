Charles Leclerc “Looks Devasted” As Ferrari Driver Kicks Off British GP Weekend on With Ego-Crushing Loss

Even though Charles Leclerc secured a fantastic podium for Ferrari last weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix, it seems that strong result he had was just a one-off. And this is because his poor run this year continues as he suffered yet another defeat heading into the British Grand Prix weekend.

Only this time his loss was not on the race track but in a chess game against his younger brother, Arthur. The two seemed to have engaged in a tense game while they were travelling to Silverstone for this weekend’s race.

Charles was playing with the black pieces while Arthur was playing with white. Following his defeat to Arthur, Charles took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of his game with the caption, “On our way to Silverstone. But unfortunately, this time, he won…”

“This is Messi and Ronaldo“: Fans react to Arthur and Charles’ game

After seeing the image of Arthur and Charles Leclerc playing chess, several fans such as Chasse remembered the iconic image of football stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing the same game during Louis Vuitton’s campaign last year ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, some other fans pointed out that Charles “looks devastated” in the image after his loss to Arthur. On similar lines, some other fans such as Victoria seemed disappointed to see Charles’ face after watching the last image.

Moreover, the governing body of Chess, FIDE, also replied to Charles’ image and suggested that the Leclerc brothers should have a face off against the Muzychuk sisters. Both Anna Olehivna Muzychuk and Mariya Olehivna Muzychuk hold the titles of Grandmaster.

Charles Leclerc will hope for another strong performance at Silverstone

Charles Leclerc has had a mixed start to the F1 2023 season as he has had some strong performances and some really poor ones. After several below-par performances, the Monegasque bounced back at Austria last weekend as he secured a fantastic second place finish.

And after an improved performance last week, he will hope for another strong performance at this weekend’s British Grand Prix. Moreover, with Ferrari recently having come up with upgrades, it seems that their pace has improved recently as well.

Leclerc will hope to use Ferrari’s pace to his advantage and score some good points this weekend to help himself move higher in the championship standings. After the first nine races, the 25-year-old finds himself all the way down in sixth place with just 72 points. He is 10 points behind his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz and a whopping 157 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen.